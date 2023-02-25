Succession Fans Are Hilariously Distraught Over The Series Ending Though The Creator Explained Why Season 4 Will Be The Last

With the premiere of Succession's fourth season right around the corner, fans are starting to get excited about the return of the Roys. However, the excitement turned into distress recently as the showrunner announced that the upcoming season of the drama would be the last. So, while Jesse Armstrong gave a good reason as to why the HBO series is coming to an end, the fans are hilariously distraught about not having another season with this powerful family, and they did not hold back while sharing their thoughts.

Why Is Succession Ending?

Succession’s end definitely seems sudden, especially since Jeremy Strong recently opened up about how it will feel leaving Kendall Roy at some point, not indicating it would be anytime soon. Though according to creator Jesse Armstrong, Season 4 just creatively feels like the best way to end it, as he tells The New Yorker:

There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse. We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end; I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.

While Succession ending is a disappointment, it almost seems rare these days that creators/writers/producers get to choose when their show ends because the TV landscape is unpredictable and shows get canceled all the time. It makes sense that Armstrong would want to end his series when there is still time to wrap up stories and when the series is still a hit. He continued to explain his reasoning, saying:

And, also, there’s a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It’s pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn’t like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it.

Season 4 of Succession is set to premiere in March, which doesn’t give fans much time to prepare for the end. Since Season 3 of the HBO series did end over a year ago, fans are likely getting antsy, anyway, but now that we know the upcoming season is going to be the last, the stress is high about how it will all end. However, once those final interviews are published, it will definitely start to feel like the end, and Jesse Armstrong won’t be the only one getting emotional.

The Fans Of Succession Are Hilariously Stressed About The Show Ending

Meanwhile, fans have been having a hard time dealing with the announcement, as many have taken to Twitter to express their hilarious and distraught thoughts about Succession ending. One user used a Taylor Swift song to describe their feelings, even if it’s a bit inaccurate (because four seasons is quite a long time):

goodbye goodbye goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky. you were more than just a short time (4 seasons) pic.twitter.com/FgikMT2fVTFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Four seasons may sound like a decent amount for any show, but considering the number of episodes per season, which on average is just 10, and the amount of time between each season -- which was a year between Seasons 1 and 2, and two years between Seasons 2 and 3 -- it feels like we haven't gotten enough of the Roys. Another fan perfectly used a gif to show off their imminent breakdown about this, which is likely what the entire fandom feels:

I’m totally fine with Succession ending with season 4. I am definitely not having a breakdown over this news. pic.twitter.com/ED1H9pRMXuFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Another fan on Twitter used a clip from The Office where Michael says he’s going to kill himself, and it’s Jim’s fault. I think you can put two-and-two together of who is who in this situation:

succession ending in 94 days…pic.twitter.com/uzH6IpgC7UFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Giving fans just a month to get ready for the end of Succession is definitely not ideal, especially since they’ve been excited for it to come back and have been waiting for a while. One fan used a pretty accurate clip from the Emmy-winning series that likely describes how most people are feeling:

We will be getting the last episodes of succession, ever, in about a month… pic.twitter.com/66vr5y3mbhFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, some fans are just in denial about Succession ending, with one Twitter user even threatening to tie down Jesse Armstrong and force him to write a fifth season:

Me making Jesse Armstrong write SUCCESSION S5 pic.twitter.com/v8uFaabLNLFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Armstrong better watch out because, from the looks of these tweets, everyone is in a state of denial, heartache, disappointment, and/or all-around sadness, and their means of showing these emotions are hilarious. I have to say though, I don’t blame them. Seeing a beloved show come to an end is never easy, especially when it’s so sudden. Luckily it sounds like there’s a plan to make sure that everything is wrapped up.

As you process your feeling about the end of Succession, you can prepare to say goodbye to the Roy family by streaming the first three seasons of the drama with an HBO Max subscription, and then tune into Season 4 when it premieres on HBO Sunday, March 26. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming this year.