I Watched Rings Of Power's Season 2 Finale And I Was Stoked The Show Seemingly Confirmed The Iconic LOTR Character The Dark Wizard Could Be

We’re getting into the weeds of the Rings of Power Season 2 finale, which means MAJOR SPOILERS are ahead! If you haven’t seen the new episodes yet, you can stream them with an Amazon Prime subscription .

When one name is revealed, questions about another always seem to come up on Rings of Power. In Season 1, we were theorizing about who Sauron could be (he was Halbrand), and Season 2 led to even more questions about The Stranger’s name (he’s Gandalf) . Now, since we have the answers to both those questions, we need another character to theorize about. Enter, The Dark Wizard, the seemingly evil being who was following Daniel Weyman’s wizard throughout Season 2.

It would appear that the Season 2 finale of Rings of Power added a lot of fuel to the theory that the Dark Wizard could be Saruman. So, as we wait to see if that’s actually true, here’s why I think Ciarán Hinds’ Ishtar could be the wizard played by Christopher Lee in The Lord of the Rings movies .

To Me, The Dark Wizard Always Gave Off A Saruman Vibe

So, before we get into the actual evidence, let’s all address the notion that The Dark Wizard just radiates Saruman vibes. From his deep dark voice to long straight hair and beard to his overall menacing energy, the man really is giving Saruman, and I’ve been thinking that for a while now.

While theories about The Stranger suggested that he could be Gandalf or Saruman, I never thought he’d be the more evil wizard. He always has had a kind and loving energy about him that made me think his being evil was impossible. Basically, the same thought process happened while watching the Dark Wizard too, except instead of a nice vibe, he’s always seemed quite bad in the same way Saruman is.

Now, we seemingly have evidence to back that theory up.

The Season 2 Finale Featured Important Moments That Helped Corroborate That Theory

When The Stranger and The Dark Wizard’s paths finally cross, it's confirmed that they know each other from before all of this. It’s well known that Saruman was the first wizard to arrive in Middle-earth. Then this line seemingly alluded to the fact that in Rings of Power, this magical being was also the first of the five wizards to land there:

Manwë promised you would come. I confess, my patience wavered, but my faith in you, old friend, did not.

Also, before the events of Lord of the Rings, Saruman was traveling in Rhûn, which is where The Dark Wizard is based in this show. So, the location of this wizard lines up with the lore too.

The Dark Wizard then went on to confirm that there are five wizards (which is true) and that he knew Gandalf from before. This led The Stranger to address the rumors that his fellow magical being was allied with Sauron in the following conversation:

The Stranger: And if you were to defeat Sauron, would that suffice? Or would you seek to become his successor?

The Dark Wizard: Walk with me, and in time, we will both be his successors.

That’s not a no…and as someone who just rewatched Lord of the Rings , the fact that their differing philosophies regarding what’s best for Middle-earth are extreme and the cause of their rift in the films is on the top of my mind.

Also, we know that eventually Saruman is corrupted by Sauron. His violent tendencies in this Rings of Power finale certainly allude to the idea that that could happen to this guy as he is willing to abandon good to get a job done.

Of course, it’s also always possible that The Dark Wizard could be Radagast or one of the two Blue Wizards. However, if I’m trusting my gut and the seemingly obvious evidence that was put in the Season 2 finale, all signs point to Saruman.