Rings Of Power Season 3 Will Feature A Time Jump, And It Leaves Me With A Question About One Character’s Power

When we left Middle-earth, the elves committed themselves to battle, Sauron’s quest for power was still raging, there was a battle brewing over the throne in Khazad-dûm, Númenor was struggling big time, and it was revealed that The Stranger is indeed Gandalf . Needless to say, there are a lot of loose ends here. Now, we know Season 3 of Rings of Power will feature a time jump, and that has me wondering how they’ll address said cliffhangers.

However, while I have a million questions, there’s one I’m particularly focused on about the beloved wizard who is just starting to understand his power.

Rings Of Power Season 3 Will Feature A Time Jump

We got some seriously big updates in the span of a few hours about Season 3. The junior season’s renewal (which we assumed was coming) was confirmed, and we learned that Charlotte Brändström is returning to direct , which is news that thrilled me. Along with that, we got some plot details too, as the show took to Instagram to provide an update, writing:

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of The War of the Elves and Sauron, and the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.

Considering Season 2 was all about Celebrimbor crafting the rings for the dwarves and men, and the three elven rings were created in Season 1, the One Ring to Rule Them All is what's left to make. So, this time jump makes a lot of sense. We’ll see Sauron working on his last ring, and we’ll get the war between him and the elves, seeing as the elves promised to fight for Middle-earth at the end of Season 2.

While that’s all fine and dandy and I have many questions about how the characters will change in the time between Seasons 2 and 3, my bigger question is about Gandalf.

Does This Time Jump Mean Gandalf Will Understand His Powers Better?

For a long time, the biggest question surrounding Daniel Weyman’s Stranger was his name . However, at the very end of Season 2, it was confirmed that he is Gandalf.

Now, the question becomes: How will this character evolve into the wizard we know and love from Lord of the Rings?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read More About The Rings Of Power (Image credit: Prime Video) Rings Of Power’s Morfydd Clark And Charlie Vickers Broke Down Galadriel And Sauron’s Menalities During Their Final Scene In Season 2’s Finale, And My Mind Is Blown

Before we knew about the time jump for Season 3, I had assumed Gandalf would spend it learning how to hone his power. However, with this big leap forward, I’m wondering if we’ll find Weynman’s wizard in a place where he’s already harnessed his magical abilities.

Will he be super powerful and magical? Will he have an understanding of his craft? If that’s the case, how will that impact his actions in Season 3? All of these are questions I’m very interested in, and desperately need answers for.

On top of all that, we also don’t know which characters Gandalf will spend time with, because he parted ways with Nori at the end of Season 2. So, add: Who will Daniel Weyman share the screen with? to my ever-growing list of questions that have increased exponentially since learning about the time jump.

Overall, these questions excite me more than anything, and knowing Season 3 will dive into an action-packed part of Middle-earth history is thrilling. Now, it’s just a matter of waiting for answers, as Rings of Power is set to go into production this spring, meaning it likely will not premiere until at least 2026.