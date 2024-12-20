Rings Of Power’s Morfydd Clark And Charlie Vickers Broke Down Galadriel And Sauron’s Menalities During Their Final Scene In Season 2’s Finale, And My Mind Is Blown
Let's talk about what was going on mentally when Galadriel jumped away from Sauron.
It’s been months since Rings of Power Season 2 wrapped up on the 2024 TV schedule, and there are a few scenes that have really stuck with me. One was Sauron crying when he killed Celebrimbor and the other was the evil being fighting with Galadriel and her jumping off a cliff to get away from him. So, when I spoke to Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark, I had to ask about the final scene their characters shared, and the break down of their mentalities as they fought each other is mind-blowing.
Morfydd Clark Explains The Mentality And Meaning Behind Galadriel Jumping Off That Cliff
I began this conversation about the final moment in Galadriel and Sauron’s fight, by asking Morfydd Clark how her character’s actions showed her growth as a character. Not succumbing to his power or her own self-consciousness, the elf dove off a cliff with her ring in hand, away from Sauron and toward safety. It was a massive moment for her, and the actress confirmed that idea, explaining:
Obviously, she survived as the final scene of the season and Lord of the Rings proves. Clark also shared a fun fact during this chat that hilariously proved this too, noting that in The Silmarillion, the elves “were insane and just jumped on loads of buildings and created loads of havoc.” So, not only was this moment emotional and deep, but it also was a fun call back to the source material – which kind of blew my mind.
Then, to make matters even more meaningful, Clark spoke to me about the parallels between her actions and Elrond’s at the start of the season when he jumped off a waterfall to get the rings away from her. She said:
That parallel is so powerful, and it really hammered home the idea that Galadriel was fully out of Sauron’s shadow now. However, when it came to what Sauron was thinking at that moment, he wasn’t comprehending that at all.
Charlie Vickers Told Me What Sauron Was Thinking When Galadriel Jumped Away From Him
Jokingly, when I asked Charlie Vickers how Sauron felt about Galadriel jumping away from him and telling him to heal himself, he said it was like she said “heal yourself, bitch.” It was like a slap in the face, and one he didn’t fully realize at first, as the actor explained:
This is where things got mind-blowing. When I watched this scene, I didn’t think this comment flew over Sauron like that. I thought he heard it – disregarded it maybe – but heard it. However, Vickers’ comment makes me think his character wasn’t even able to comprehend what was happening, he was only thinking about Galadriel jumping away as he continued to explain:
It seems like Saruon was so convinced he could get Galadriel, that her actions were unfathomable, which is wild! Now, I can’t wait to see how that impacts his view of her going into Rings of Power Season 3 and how the elf can maybe use that to her advantage.
This push-and-pull dynamic these two characters have is infinitely fascinating, and hearing Clark and Vickers break down how they think adds even more depth and meaning to their stories and actions. So, yeah, these explanations blew my mind, and yes, I will be thinking about them as this epic Lord of the Rings story continues.
