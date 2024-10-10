Amazon Studios' Boss Opened Up About Rings Of Power’s Future, And This Is Great News For Season 3

I realize Rings of Power Season 2 just came to a close on the 2024 TV schedule , but we do need to start talking about Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings prequel series . Word on the street is a junior installment is happening, but, an official-official greenlight hasn’t come through. However, now the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, is opening up about the fantasy program’s future, and we should all be feeling pretty good about returning to Middle-earth.

Have no fear LOTR fans, Salke has no plans of stopping Rings of Power. During a Q&A with Variety , Amazon MGM Studios’ head hancho made that very clear, as she confirmed that it will continue to film in the UK while also commenting on the project's success. She opened up about it all in detail too, explaining why she feels “really good” about this fantasy show:

Obviously very different marketing levels and all of that [to Season 1]. But that being said, over 55 million people at this point have engaged since Season 2 launched. And if you look at the long-term trajectory, which is how this company looks at an asset like that, this is a long-term investment in that franchise. […] There’s well over 150 million viewers watching and engaging with the show. So I feel really good. I think we all do.

As a fan, I’m also feeling great about where Rings of Power is at. The Season 2 finale – and spoilers are ahead, so read with caution if you aren’t caught up – featured the reveal that The Stranger is Gandalf , an epic fight between Galadriel and Sauron and a whole bunch of unanswered questions. Now, the wait has begun to see what happens next to the elves, dwarves, men and more as Sauron continues his evil quest.

Of course, with this wait comes nerves. A lot of shows have been canceled in 2024 , and I don’t want Rings of Power to be one of them. I know TROP is expensive to make , and in the Wild West that is the world of streaming, you never know what might happen to a series.

However, thankfully, Amazon has no plans of stopping it. Back in 2022, Empire reported that the streamer bought a 50-hour series, meaning, Rings of Power should go on for approximately five seasons. In that story, co-showrunner JD Payne explained that this project has “a clear beginning, middle and end,” and that’s how they pitched it.

When asked about this “50-episode commitment,” Salke confirmed that the streamer plans to see it through, explaining:

I don’t think so. [That] commitment is never the thing that’s driving what we’re doing. We’ll continue to make the show as long as we see global customers loving it and watching it to the point where — it is a business. Obviously, we need a large amount of people showing up. And there are a large amount of people, so there’s no debate about whether or not the show will continue.

So, Rings of Power fans, it sounds like we’re for sure getting Season 3. This goes along with other news that said junior season was already in the works and comments from the TROP cast and crew about being excited to return.

All around, things are looking up for The Lord of the Rings prequel, and I personally can’t wait to see where it goes next! Season 2 was excellent, and it raised the stakes significantly. Now, as we continue this adventure through the Second Age, it’ll be fun to see various storylines evolve and play out without worrying about the show getting canceled.