Rocky Streaming: How To Watch The Sylvester Stallone Boxing Movies

Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has been associated with franchises like Rambo and The Expendables as well as dozens of other badass movies, but none can stand toe-to-toe with the cinematic and cultural heavyweight that is Rocky. Since the first round of the successful series of sports dramas entered the game in 1976, Stallone has stepped into the ring (or into the corner like in the Creed movies) more than a half-dozen times, proving his worth with tense battles, moving speeches, and plenty of montages. If you want to take a trip down memory lane with the beloved franchise and experience it all again, check out our quick breakdown of how you can watch all the Rocky movies streaming…

Rocky (1976)

A down-on-his-luck boxer named Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is given the opportunity of a lifetime when reigning heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) brings a championship belt to Philadelphia and offers the “Italian Stallion” a shot at the gold in the inspirational and hard-hitting underdog story that is Rocky.

Stream Rocky on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky on Amazon.

Rocky II (1979)

When their first match ends in a split-decision, Apollo Creed challenges Rocky Balboa to a rematch to settle their feud once and for all. Though reluctant at first, the up-and-coming boxer rises to the challenge and goes for the champ’s title in Rocky II.

Stream Rocky II on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky II on Amazon.

Rocky III (1982)

Not long after becoming the world heavyweight champion and an international celebrity, Rocky Balboa crosses paths with the fierce and fearless Clubber Lang (Mr. T) in his most brutal fight yet in Rocky III.

Stream Rocky III on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky III on Amazon.

Rocky IV (1985)

When Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) takes the boxing world by storm and sheer lethal force, Rocky Balboa accepts the genetically-supercharged monster’s challenge and takes the fight to Russia in Rocky IV. Also check out Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, a 2021 director’s cut of the 1985 classic with new scenes and a more dramatic story.

Stream Rocky IV on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky IV on Amazon.

Rent/Buy Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago on Amazon.

Rocky V (1990)

Upon stepping away from professional boxing, Rocky Balboa finds new meaning in life when he begins to train Tommy “The Machine” Gunn (Tommy Morrison), an up-and-comer with a mean streak and bruised ego. What starts as a father-son relationship quickly devolves into a bitter rivalry and a street fight in Rocky V.

Stream Rocky V on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky V on Amazon.

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Years after hanging up his gloves and stepping away from the glory of being heavyweight champion, the “Italian Stallion” comes out of retirement and returns to the ring upon accepting a challenge from the reigning champ Mason “The Line” Dixon (Antonio Tarver) in Rocky Balboa.

Stream Rocky Balboa on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Rocky Balboa on Amazon.

Creed (2015)

Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son of the late Apollo Creed, rises through the ranks of the professional boxing circuit and makes a claim for the heavyweight championship belt with the help of his father’s rival-turned-friend Rocky Balboa in Creed.

Rent/Buy Creed on Amazon.

Creed II (2018)

Now going by Adonis Creed faces his biggest challenge yet: Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father more than 30 years earlier in the emotionally-charged and hard-hitting Creed II.

Rent/Buy Creed II on Amazon.

With most of the Rocky movies streaming on HBO Max, it has never been easier to watch Sylvester Stallone’s lovable underdog go from an unknown boxer to one of the most iconic fictional sports icons of all time.