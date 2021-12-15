Ron’s Gone Wrong: How To Watch The Animated Movie Streaming

With the flow of theatrical releases nearing what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies came and went from the box office in 2021, which means there’s a chance you missed out on some of the titles you’ve been waiting to see for the past couple of years. One of those movies, Ron’s Gone Wrong, opened in theaters in October 2021 after being delayed for close to a year and ended up doing fairly well at the box office. But still, a lot of people missed out on the charming animated movie featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis.

If you fall into that camp, fear not as you can watch Ron’s Gone Wrong streaming as of December 15, 2021, and better yet, you can watch it on two different services.

Where To Watch Ron’s Gone Wrong Streaming

Usually, a new release is only streaming on one platform (not counting digital rentals), but like the titular robot in Ron’s Gone Wrong, the movie’s release is a little different than those that came before it. Basically, this means that you can watch Ron’s Gone Wrong streaming on both Disney+ and HBO Max due to their respective parent company’s agreement to split up the streaming rights for films released through 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) through 2022, according to Variety.

Stream Ron's Gone Wrong on HBO Max.

Stream Ron's Gone Wrong on Disney+.

What Ron’s Gone Wrong Is About

Directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine, and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, Ron’s Gone Wrong follows the introverted and awkward Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a middle schooler who has lost contact with his old grade school friends since the tech company Bubble released B-bot, a robot created to help people make friends. When Barney finally gets a B-bot of his own named Ron (Zach Galifianakis), he quickly learns something is wrong with his new friend. But as he learns throughout his adventures with the buggy companion, being a little different doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Is Ron’s Gone Wrong On Home Video?

If you don’t have access to Disney+ or HBO Max but still want to see what all the fuss is about with Ron’s Gone Wrong, don’t worry because you can watch the animated movie in a variety of different ways. The home release of the movie, which includes DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD, has been available at all major retailers (both brick-and-mortar and online) since December 7, and just became available digitally on December 15. Below are links for each of the different ways to take in the hilarious and thoughtful adventure about a boy and his robot.

Buy Ron’s Gone Wrong on Amazon.

Buy Ron’s Gone Wrong On 4K/Blu-ray/DVD on Amazon.

Now that you know all the ways to watch Ron’s Gone Wrong streaming (and on home video), all there is left to do is watch the unique animated comedy. If you want to know what else is coming to theaters and streaming services through the remainder of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s list of all the 2021 movie premiere dates.