'Long May It Reign.' Ryan Reynolds Is Apparently A Mythic Quest Fanatic, And He's Here To Shout Out Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s most known and loved actors in recent years. His work as Deadpool is iconic, and he’s proven himself to be a stand-up “wife guy,” especially amidst Blake Lively’s heated legal battle. Between his acting work, family life, and co-owning the Welsh football club Wrexham, it’s hard to imagine Reynolds has any downtime. But apparently he does, and he spends most of it obsessing over one of Apple TV+'s best original series, Mythic Quest.

It might seem odd that Free Guy star Reynolds, who has admitted in the past to not being a huge gamer, would be a fanatic of a television show geared around a video game studio. However, the Deadpool actor does have a personal connection with McElhenney, whom he co-owns the Wrexham with. Still, Reynolds assured his 53 million Instagram followers that his love for the show doesn’t have anything to do with his friendship, writing:

’I’m not saying this because I love @robmcelhenney. I’m saying this because I love his show. @mythicquest is one of the very best programs on the television box. And it’s gotten better and better since day one. Long may it reign.

Co-created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the comedy series premiered back in 2020 and is currently in the midst of airing its fourth season as part of the 2025 TV Schedule. It revolves around a fictional video game studio whose biggest game was created by Ian Grimm (McElhenney), and follows the studio's dutiful employees as they create and bicker over new expansions other projects.

The most recent episode to hit Apple TV+ featured co-creator and McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philedelphia co-star Charlie Day in his debut guest role on the show. To promote the momentous occasion, the co-stars turned co-producers teamed up for a hilarious video where McElhenney mistakenly calls the show “Mister Quest” and asks Day how many episodes of the show he’s actually seen. The video was such a hit that Reynolds shared it with his own Instagram followers with the caption from above.

Now that Day has finally appeared on Mythic Quest, it seems like now is the time for McEhenney and his team to shift their attention to securing a Reynolds guest appearance. It’s only fair, given how much he clearly loves the show. Plus, it wouldn’t be the first time the If star has appeared in a video game-centric story, having played the lead role in Shawn Levy’s hit Free Guy back in 2021.

With only two episodes left of Season 4, it’s unlikely that Reynolds will appear this time around. Still, hopefully, the high Rotten Tomatoes scores and positive fan reactions will get the show renewed for a fifth season, leaving more room for a surprise cameo from every man’s man crush.

You can catch new episodes of Mythic Quest every Wednesday and stream all previous seasons with an active Apple TV+ subscription.