Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Deadpool And Wolverine Lines He’s Most Proud Of, And I Totally Get Why

If you look at the list of upcoming Marvel movies, you'll see the studio going back to releasing multiple movies in a year as part of the 2025 release schedule. This year, however, we got only one, and it was a doozy: Deadpool & Wolverine. Interest in the movie is at another high after it hit streaming, which means we're still learning new, sweet facts about the flick from Ryan Reynolds and others as well.

After the sale of Fox to Disney, Ryan Reynolds' finally found itself on the list of Marvel movies in order with his threequel. It scored the first huge box office win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a while. It brought together an incredible cast of characters worthy of an Avengers movie. Reynolds was responsible for a lot of that himself but he had a particular favorite part as a screenwriter.

In a recent interview, the actor himself was asked what lines in Deadpool & Wolverine he particularly liked and, perhaps surprisingly, his favorite part of the film wasn’t something that came from Deadpool, but something he wrote for Wolverine. Reynolds said he was proud of Wolverine’s speech because it showed off just how great an actor Hugh Jackman can be. He explained to Variety:

The thing I’m probably most proud of was the Wolverine speech in the van where he just tears Deadpool a new one. To me, it’s one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie because you see what a raw, visceral, powerhouse of an actor Hugh Jackman is. But you also see the roles reversed. You see a character who is never verbose, who is a Clint Eastwood archetype, suddenly going, ‘Oh yeah, man? Well, I can talk too.'

It’s certainly true that Wolverine is usually a man of few words. When he lays into Deadpool, after realizing that getting his world back is far from guaranteed, it’s the sort of dressing down that the character has never experienced before. Deadpool always gets the last word, but not here. As Reynolds mentioned, the roles are reversed: Wolverine talks while Deadpool shuts up, something we rarely see from the Merc with a Mouth. He’s pretty well put in his place by Wolverine.

It’s probably fitting, considering the relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, that Reynolds’ favorite piece of writing was something he did for his friend. The two actors are truly close and care about each other in a way that we rarely see from two celebrities.

If Ryan Reynolds is proud of the words he wrote for Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, then I certainly can’t wait to see what he puts together next. The actor has said he’s working on a script for a non-Marvel movie that would star himself and Jackman and be directed by Shawn Levy. Levy had done solid work with both Jackman and Reynolds prior and the three of them together clearly made magic happen with the most recent MCU film.

Perhaps that new movie will give Hugh Jackman even more great moments. Perhaps Ryan Reynolds might even write some good stuff for himself. While Reynolds is known as a joker he’s certainly capable of a lot.