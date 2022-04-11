Sam Elliot Has Apologized To Benedict Cumberbatch And The Gay Community Following His Power Of The Dog Comments
Sam Elliot made some controversial comments about The Power of the Dog, and has issued an official apology.
2022’s Awards Season is officially over, with the final statues given out at the (controversial) Academy Awards. One of the most celebrated movies of the year was Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which got its wide release on Netflix. And now actor Sam Elliot has apologized to Benedict Cumberbatch and the gay community following his controversial (explitative-filled) statements about the drama.
Prior to the Oscars, A Star is Born actor Sam Elliot gave a scathing review of The Power of the Dog. Mainly he seemed to take umbrage with how the West was portrayed on screen, including queer characters like Benedict Cumberbatch’s antagonist. There was a ton of backlash and discourse online, especially over the suggestion that there aren’t LGBTQ+ folks in the West. Now Elliot has opened up about those infamous comments to Deadline. He opened up about offering his opinion on WTF with Marc Maron, saying:
And just like that, actor/podcast host Marc Maron will ever be “The WTF guy” in my mind. Sam Elliot was a guest on his massively popular podcast, but it looks like he might regret signing up to appear. That, and not properly articulating his feelings about The Power of the Dog. Luckily he got the opportunity to address those viral comments. Later in the same interview, Sam Elliot went on to apologize to the queer community about his infamous The Power of the Dog comments.
Some people definitely took umbrage with the insinuation that the movie’s queer story wasn’t accurate, while he cited “macho men” that he knew from the West. But Sam Elliot has addressed them head on, issuing what seems like a genuine apology. The 77 year-old actor also addressed Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch directly, saying:
Well, there you have it. Sam Elliot might have been in the film world for decades, but he’s still able to look inward and reflect on how his words have power. Elliot is someone who is passionate about Westerns, but was able to see how filmmaker Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch, and company were able to put their own spin on the iconic genre.
The Power of the Dog is streaming now on Netflix. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
