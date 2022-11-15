Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams Recalls The Moment He Knew He'd Marry Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland finally tied the knot August 20 in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, surrounded by 200 of their closest friends and family members. It was a long time coming for the Bachelor in Paradise bartender and the Modern Family alum, as they saw their wedding date get postponed two times due to the pandemic. Two years is a long time to wait when a couple is ready to be declared husband and wife, but Adams recently recalled when he first knew he wanted to marry the Love Island host, and it turns out he's been waiting a whole lot longer than we knew to make that dream a reality.

On a recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 , Wells Adams accompanied contestants Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby on one of their dates. Maltby, who’s known the bartender for years through their Bachelor Nation connections, recalled that Adams was “beaming” when he'd spoken to her about Sarah Hyland after they started dating. Adams then admitted to knowing pretty quickly that he’d eventually be exchanging vows with the actress, saying:

A lot of people talk about, like, love at first sight and all that kind of stuff, or like, you immediately knew, and I never believed that. And then I found my person, and I knew, like, it was over. I remember that first night hanging out with Sarah, and I think I texted my sister, being like, ‘Well, I found who I’m gonna marry. You know, we’ll see what happens.’ And look at us now. I can’t live without her. She’s like oxygen to me.

Just like in a fairytale, Wells Adams never believed in love at first sight — despite the fact that he went looking for it on both The Bachelorette and its fun summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise — until he met Sarah Hyland. The actress was a longtime superfan of the reality dating shows, and she’s said she was pretty vocal about her interest in Adams after seeing him compete on JoJo Fletcher’s season. The two connected after he allegedly slid into her Twitter DMs , and forget The Bachelor, is this not the true modern-day love story?

Wells Adams has absolutely no qualms about showing his affection for his new wife and recently spoke about how emotional everyone was at their wedding ceremony, which was basically a Modern Family reunion . Even Sarah Hyland’s TV uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the ceremony, shed some tears during the couple’s vows.

Adams’ favorite part of the big celebration with his “perfect person,” however, came as they walked together up the aisle, stopping for a second kiss as husband and wife, with their friends and family cheering around them. If that's not a true slice of paradise... The newlyweds waited so many years to finally be able to say they’re married, so it’s only fitting that we can continue to celebrate their love.