SEAL Team Is Expanding Even More On Paramount+, Plus More NCIS On The Way

SEAL Team’s future seemed bleak less than a year ago when CBS was renewing plenty of other shows while the David Boreanaz show waited in limbo ; now, the show’s universe is expanding even further thanks to its successful move from CBS to streaming on Paramount+. Shortly after the renewal for Season 6 , SEAL Team is getting a movie on the streaming service. And Paramount+ isn’t stopping at SEAL Team, as a new installment in the NCIS franchise is on the way as well.

The SEAL Team movie will be a standalone project produced for the streaming service, so it’s not being used to tie off loose ends or serve as a supersized finale. Three executive producers from the series form the creative team behind the movie, with David Boreanaz (who of course also stars as Jason Hayes), Christopher Chulack, and Spencer Hudnut on board. There is no news of whether or not the movie can be expected ahead of Season 6 after the show was renewed just a couple of weeks ago, but the future looks bright for the show that once seemed doomed to cancellation.

The future also looks bright for the NCIS franchise, and not just because NCIS: Hawai’i wasted no time in becoming a major hit for CBS months after the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans . Another show will join the NCIS universe, and this time take the action to an international stage. The next chapter in the franchise will be NCIS: Sydney, with NCIS: LA creator Shane Brennan attached. Brennan is also Australian, so he's a natural match for the first international NCIS show.

That said, this is going to be a different kind of NCIS show. The Sydney installment is being produced for Paramount+ Austalia and Network 10, which may mean that subscribers in the United States and other countries may not be able to watch. Expected in 2023, NCIS: Sydney would tell local stories and film on location in Sydney, with Australian actors and producers. It’s possible that the new show will have limited similarities to the NCIS shows on the American side of the pond, and only time will tell if any franchise fans elsewhere than Australia will be able to tune in.

This isn’t the first time that a hit CBS franchise expanded by adding an international chapter, with FBI: International joining FBI and FBI: Most Wanted in primetime in the 2021-2022 TV season, but it sounds like NCIS: Sydney will have limited (if any) ties to the other shows in its shared universe. As for SEAL Team, scoring the order for a standalone movie is a show of faith in the property as a whole, and David Boreanaz already seems excited in an Instagram post about the big news:

Wheels up! Here we go. Excited to bring this to the next level.