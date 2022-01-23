SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Weighs In On Bravo's Status Following That Wild Season 5 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale of SEAL Team, “All Bravo Stations.”

CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team had an explosive Season 5 finale, which proved the series can deliver bigger stakes and events now that it's not on a network. Following a mission success in Venezuela, Bravo finally went back home to Vah Beach, reuniting with family and repairing friendships. However, the team soon found themselves spinning up again, this time to Mali, where they were ambushed. On the heels of this development, series star David Boreanaz is weighing in on the group's fate.

With the team getting hit on all sides, an emotional montage, which split between Bravo and Stella’s baby shower for little Brian, as shown. In the final seconds, Bravo was left trapped, under heavy fire with no way out. David Boreanaz discussed the wild finale with TV Insider, and he's well aware of the questions viewers likely have now:

I don’t know. I wish I could give you the full-on answers to a lot of those questions. Look, it’s war and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured, so it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured. Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo? There’s a lot of questions that’ll come out of this season finale.

That finale was definitely an unforgettable one, to say the least. And not even David Boreanaz has the answer to some questions that everyone is dying to have answered. With some of Bravo already injured during the fight, including Jason and Clay, it'll be interesting to see who comes out unscathed in a potential sixth season. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait long to get their answers.

At this point, it's unknown whether there will be a sixth season of SEAL Team, but following that crazy cliffhanger. But as a fan, I'd say that we really need one, after this episode. It's a bit nerve-wracking not knowing if Bravo will all make it out alive, especially since they all seemed to be at a good place in their lives following everything they've gone through.

Clay had actually revealed that this would be his last mission with Bravo since he wants to spend more time with his family. Meanwhile, Jason was in a good place with Mandy and confessed to his daughter about his TBI. Additionally, Sonny made up with Davis and Clay.

Prior to it airing, it seemed like the season finale would end on a lighter note, with Bravo simply coming home from a months-long mission and finally reuniting with their families. But this is SEAL Team, so nothing is ever that simple. It should also be noted that Max Thieriot, who plays Clay, is developing a new series on CBS so it's possible Clay's storyline in the finale was a way for Thieriot to be written out, at least for now.

Ending on a cliffhanger with the status of Bravo unknown is a risky move for the show, and one that will keep fans on the edge of their seats until a renewal is confirmed. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait as long as last year to find out the future of the show.

All five seasons of SEAL Team are streaming on Paramount+.