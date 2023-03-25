See Adam Sandler Humorously Call Out Murder Mystery 2 Co-Star For Accidentally Punching Him In The Face On Set

Adam Sandler and his longtime friend, Jennifer Aniston, are collaborating once more in the latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2. The pair are on a hilarious press tour for the film, which is really showing just how great their chemistry is. Recently, the two teamed up to send a message to their other co-star, Mark Strong, and Sandler used the opportunity to hilariously call out the actor for accidentally punching him in the face while shooting a scene for the new film.

Mark Strong recently sat down with BBC’s The One Show to chat about his villainous role in the much-anticipated action comedy and discussed what it was like to work with the two leads. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston sadly were not present for the interview in person. But thankfully, the BBC hosts surprised the Kingsman alum with that very funny video message that saw Sandler jokingly poked fun at Strong for the punch. You can see him share the humorous sentiments in the Instagram post below:

The Happy Gilmore is clearly being dramatic about the punch for the sake of comedy, and it totally works. I imagine it can be easy for someone to accidentally hit their co-star during a fight sequence, especially when you're trying to make the scene look as realistic as possible. While on The One Show (via NME), Mark Strong explained himself, describing the incident and how he managed to accidentally hit the comedy star. He said:

The [action sequences] go on for ages. You’re doing one movement for ages and I had to literally hold [Sandler’s] shoulder and punch him but keep a [small distance] away from him because of where the camera was. And one time I caught him.

It happens to the best of us, and there's actually a long history of actors accidentally hitting their co stars when performing action scenes. Harrison Ford is an action movie veteran, and he still managed to mistakenly strike Ryan Gosling while shooting Blade Runner 2049. Additionally, Jonathan Majors also took a couple punches from Michael B. Jordan while filming the latest Creed film. Now that the Sandman has become somewhat of an action star with the last two mystery films, he may have to get used to taking an accidental jab from time to time.

What we know about Murder Mystery 2 is that it reunites the audience with the Spitz couple, who once again embark on another mysterious vacation. Their trip goes awry when they become embroiled in an international investigation after their friend is abducted. Along with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Mark Strong, the cast also includes Wilmer Valderrama, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn. The group filmed on location in various parts of the world, and the flick is a part of a multi-picture deal between Sandler and Netflix.

The new movie looks to be a labor of love and, considering he took a real hit during production, Adam Sandler would probably attest to that. But seriously, there's nothing but warm feelings between him and Mark Strong, and you have to love that the actors can poke fun at each other in such sweet and funny ways.

You can catch this iconic cast in Murder Mystery 2 when the movie starts streaming on March 31 for those with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other films headed to the platform later this year, make sure to consult CinemaBlend’s 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.