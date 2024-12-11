I'm Pumped American Psycho Cast Austin Butler As Patrick Bateman, But I Had Two Other Actors In Mind

Through his roles in Dune: Part Two and The Bikeriders, actor Austin Butler has made quite a dent in the 2024 movie schedule . So it’s no surprise that his knack for playing both a violent villain and a cool guy will both be put to use, as he’s now been cast as the lead in Luca Guadagnino’s new American Psycho movie . While this casting is something that I’m greatly looking forward to, there are two other actors I was hoping would be considered.

In reporting from Variety confirming Butler in the role, one of those actors was directly named as Butler’s rival for the part, thanks to rumors that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was also in the running. Which isn’t a bad alternative to have mentioned in the same conversation as Mr. Butler.

(Image credit: Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO)

In particular Elordi’s casting as Frankenstein’s Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein for Netflix says to me that the young Australian thespian isn’t afraid to wrestle with the material. Also, if the Mary Harron version of author Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial best seller is any indication, there’s going to be tons of potential gore and nudity to dig into.

Another actor that I feel would be equipped for American Psycho’s unique challenges is actually a vet of the Luca Guadagnino School of Psychosexual Fun and Games: Mike Faist. Through his role in the 2025 Golden Globe nominated picture Challengers, Faist is already an accomplished partner that has worked with the Queer director who’ll be re-adapting the original text into a fresh take.

What's more, the West Side Story cast member occupies the same sort of sweet spot that Austin Butler does. Playing both feral and street wise, but also polished and aloof, I've felt he'd be a fantastic candidate for the role. Of course, Challengers may have a sort of recency effect over my mind at the moment.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

But of course, Austin Butler is the actor currently slated to slip on some Oliver Peoples glasses, hang a David Onica on the wall, and make a reservation at Dorsia - if he can get one. And while I had some alternate casting dreams in my head, I have to say I’m really excited to see Butler get to return some metaphorical video tapes.

That is, of course, if Mr. Butler's dance card doesn't provide too many challenges. With the man tapped to be a part of that Tom Holland co-starring race car movie, as well as being the subject of constant rumors he'll play young Chris Shiherlis in Heat 2, there could be a chance that a replacement will be needed if either of those gigs becomes the priority.

