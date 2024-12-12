Before Marcus Jordan Was Spotted Engaging In PDA With Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife, His Ex Larsa Pippen Opened Up About Being Single

2023 featured a number of interesting developments within the celebrity sphere, but I’d argue that few were as expected as Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s romance . Both reality TV stars generated much attention during their time together, so much was said when it was reported that they’d ultimately broken up following rumors earlier this year. Both have since moved on and, just recently, Jordan was spotted engaged in PDA with Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole. And, before that, Pippen shared an update on single life.

What’s Going On Between Marcus Jordan And Nicole Murphy Mitchell?

Days ago, Marcus Jordan – the 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan – was seen in multiple locations, hanging out with 56-year-old Nicole Murphy Mitchell. The Shade Room obtained photos, which showed the pair getting handsy at a golf tournament held by DJ Khaled. The two eventually made their way to Club e11even in Miami, where photographs snapped pics of Mitchell Murphy and Jordan with their hands on each other. Per people with knowledge of their outing, the pair didn't leave the club until 6 a.m.

It should be mentioned that as of this writing, neither the model nor the former UCF player have commented on their recent outing. What can be said is that this seems to further fuel the notion that Michael Jordan’s son is seeking to chart a new path as far as his love life is concerned. Based on past comments Marcus shared, he’s done with Larsa Pippen, who he seemingly called out on social media for purportedly attempting to alter the narrative on their breakup. As for Pippen, she seems to be taking the opposite approach with her romantic life.

How Is Larsa Pippen Handling The Single Life?

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star has spoken up a bit about what her life has been like since she and Marcus Jordan broke off their relationship . In October, Larsa Pippen discussed the change she plans to make to her love life . She specifically wants to make sure that any future relationship she engages in possesses a greater level of privacy. As for right now, she seems to have no problem being unattached, though, based on what she said to People :

I sleep like a baby and I feel like single life should be appreciated more.

What some may also be wondering is whether or not the media personality is still in touch with her former beau. Following their breakup, early reports suggested that the two could remain friends following their split . As for whether the Bravo veteran and her former boyfriend do chat from time to time, she merely said the following:

No. I feel like when people break up, it's like I can love you from a distance.

Despite there being no communication between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the former’s comment seemed to suggest that she holds no ill will towards her ex-partner. Still, it’s hard for us to say for sure what the former podcast hosts’ exact feelings about each other are in the aftermath of their breakup. Regardless of that, it seems both are moving forward in the manner in which they prefer.