As Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Ex Theresa Nist Opens Up About Learning The 'Devastating News' Before Their Divorce
"He's a very positive person, and I am, too".
After Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding special was one of the first programs we looked forward to on the 2024 TV schedule, fans were disappointed to learn the couple had decided to divorce just three months after they said “I Do.” What we knew about the split initially highlighted an ongoing problem with The Bachelor franchise, Turner has just disclosed there was another factor involved – Turner was diagnosed with cancer not long after their wedding.
Both Turner and Nist have spoken to the bombshell news, and how it factored into their relationship and split.
Gerry Turner Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Rare Blood Cancer
Turner shared that he was diagnosed with an uncommon and slow-growing blood cancer called Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. The cancer is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that mostly forms in the bone marrow, can bring down normal blood cell growth and can lead to anemia and a weakened immune system. As Turner shared in his shocking exclusive with People:
As Turner revealed, the diagnosis process began after he visited an orthopedic surgeon regarding a shoulder injury he had. Per Turner, he first talked to Theresa Nist about the situation in February, but he was officially diagnosed in March. As he continued:
A cancer diagnosis can weigh heavily on any marriage, but Theresa and Gerry had only just begun their life together. They were looking to move in their own home in South Carolina following saying their “I dos,” but according to Gerry Turner, the major life news made him decide not to uproot his life.
Theresa Nist Shares Reaction To Gerry Turner’s Diagnosis
Theresa Nist told People her side of the story, sharing how she felt when she was told the news earlier this year. In her words:
Both Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are hopeful regarding The Golden Bachelor’s chances at recovery. Per the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Turner’s cancer is in fact “incurable,” but “many people are able to lead active lives and may experience years of symptom-free remission after treatment.” Nist also said this:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It could not have been easy for Gerry and Theresa to deal with a lot of eyes on them this year (with Eddie Murphy even commenting on their divorce news) and Gerry’s cancer diagnosis. However, when it comes to Nist’s side of things, she says that the news wasn’t necessarily a factor for her in their split. In her words:
Surely, Bachelor Nation will be rounding up their support for Gerry Turner now that this is public. We are sending our own love and healing to the Turner family during this time.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.