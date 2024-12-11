Marvel Alum Mike Colter Revealed What Could Convince Him To Return As Luke Cage, And I Think It’s A Great Idea
With Daredevil returning to the MCU, could Luke Cage be next?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember when the universe's small-screen outings were actually over on Netflix. There were a number of series available, including Luke Cage. Now that Charlie Cox is back a Daredevil, Marvel alum Mike Colter revealed what could convince him to return as Luke Cage, and I think it's a great idea.
What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, but fans are hyped for the title character to take center stage after cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. But that's led to fan discussion about whether other characters like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. While speaking on Stars on Sirius XM, Colter explained what could bring him back as Power Man himself. In his words:
There you go. It sounds like if Marvel wants to bring back Colter as Luke Cage, they need to have the same tone and commentary for the character that was present through show's original two-season run that aired for those with a Netflix subscription.
Colter's comments will make a great deal of sense for those who were fans of the Luke Cage series. The series had a unique visual language (especially in Season 1), nodding to blaxploitation subgenre. It also included conversations about race and class that weren't seen in any other MCU projects at the time. In the same interview, the Evil star spoke more about what his MCU show achieved during its time on TV, offering:
There you have it. While Colton seems down to return to his heroic role, he would want to make sure that it happened under the right context. Specifically, the same cultural discussions that made the stories of Luke Cage so rich. We'll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige and company end up taking him up on this offer.
All that being said, the Netflix MCU shows have never been more relevant to the larger shared universe. Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye and Echo, while the new Daredevil series is also bringing back Punisher. So it definitely seems possible to see Luke Cage again.
The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.