Selena Gomez Talks Only Murders In The Building Season 2 And How Mabel Will Change

Season 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building is currently filming and, considering the events of the Season 1 finale, it should be a wild ride. The show is already shaking things up, as it's tapped a Suicide Squad vet. Selena Gomez truly shined, as she starred alongside a talented group of actors, which included the likes of Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now, Gomez is talking about the upcoming season of the comedy and how her character, Mabel, will change.

The first season of Only Murders fittingly ended the way it began -- with a murder. This time, however, Mabel, Oliver and Charles were put at the forefront of it and were arrested as a result. The conclusion was definitely a shock to not only the fans but to the cast as well. So when Selena Gomez talked to Variety about Season 2, her comments seemed to indicate that the new episodes will to be even crazier than the first's:

Another season was casually thrown around but then John started spewing these ideas out and sure enough they have come into fruition. When I was reading it, I was really, really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great. They did such a great job creating another story.

Hulu renewed the record-breaking for a second season while the first one was still in the midst of its run last year. With the show ending on a big cliffhanger, it would've been a shame if it hadn't been brought back for another season. It was risky creative move on the part of the writers and the producers, but it should pay off with some intriguing stories down the line.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s Mabel, whose obsession with murder mysteries and desire to find out what happened to her friend took a turn for the worse, may not be getting out of her situation so easily. She was the one who was found with blood on her shirt and kneeling beside a dead body. The former Disney star went on to discuss how her character has changed between seasons and reveal what she did in real life to give Mabel a fresh start:

It’s cool because personally in my life, since I started Season 1 to doing Season 2, I changed so much. I know that it’s a small amount of time, but I think it kind of carried on into [her character] Mabel. If anything, there’s just more of a sophistication to her. Her style gets better. She’s like super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a whole fresh start for Mabel.

In just the first season, viewers were able to get a solid sense of the character's backstory. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in Season 2 following the cliffhanger ending, -- to see whether the cool young woman can keep her calm in the midst of this new predicament.

At this point, it's unclear as to whether there will be a time jump between Seasons 1 and 2. I personally hope that not much time will have passed, so that fans get to see the direct aftermath of the finale. Hulu hasn't announced a return date for Only Murders in the Building, but there's a firm chance it'll arrive by the end of the year. In the meantime, be sure to stream the first season now!