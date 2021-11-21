Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claims That She's The 'Villain' Of The Netflix Show

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is best described as a marriage between two of reality television's best offshoots: luxurious real estate properties and chaotic “friend” groups. Fans gobbled up the first three seasons, prompting the streaming platform to green light two more. The Season 4 trailer in fact just dropped recently, and it’s a beautiful mess with a lot of big question marks. Ahead of the premiere, though, Christine Quinn discussed the “villain” title that she gets labeled with a lot due to the series.

Now, to be fair, she has played up being the instigator amongst the cast. It came to a point last season where she called Mary Fitzgerald – who once-upon-a-time was her roommate and her supposedly very close friend – a “fucking idiot” behind her back. But the Selling Sunset star doesn't have a problem with what transpires in a season, only why she seems to get stuck with all the public ire. She revealed to Elle magazine that the villain archetype is actually what Netflix wanted of her, saying:

I was cast in that mold, and the producers said to me multiple times, 'Well, you’re the villain.' So this is what people want to see. I don’t really feel like I’m the villain in real life, because I’m the only one who’s willing to express my opinion. I think I’m just very confident, and unapologetic, and really genuine. But in a TV world where we have so many characters who are afraid of defending people, I can see how it can be perceived that way, but I really wouldn’t have it any other way.

Chrissy Teigen is probably sitting in her mansion, feeling very vindicated at this moment. The show, like many reality series, has faced criticism that the sometimes overly dramatic storylines are faked. Here, Christine Quinn is all but saying program is just full of constructed roles that real-life people have to fill. However, she's also kind of saying that her persona and her personality are both who she is but, where she views herself as “defending people,” others take as being villainous. And apparently, it takes its toll on the Netflix star:

The thing that affects me mentally is when people watch the show and then they’ll come back and they’ll say, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe you did this.' And I’m like, 'Seriously, this is a television show.'

Season 4 is bound to look a little different than when we last saw them over a year ago. Some friendships have apparently fallen to the wayside and a few new ladies will be taking seats at the Oppenheim Group. Not to mention, it will be most interesting to see how Netflix tackles Chrishell Stause’s very confusing love life.

But whether these stars are playing hero or villain roles, we should remember the age-old saying, “Perception is key.” Or at least, Christine Quinn wants us to. Selling Sunset’s fourth season premieres on November 24.