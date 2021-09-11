Sounds Like Heather Rae Young Is Leaving One Of Her Selling Sunset Co-Stars Out Of Her And Tarek El Moussa's Wedding Plans

Heather Rae Young gained quick notoriety as a go-getter real estate agent on Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset. Even faster has been her whirlwind romance with Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa, who she started dating in 2019 and later got engaged to in July of 2020. (The engagement also resulted in a highly-debated butt tattoo.) Their wedding has been reported to take place any day now but, apparently, one of her Selling Sunset co-stars isn't part of the plans.

It looks like we'll see Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa get married before Season 4 of Selling Sunset drops. Yet certain bad blood from the show still seemingly holds sway over matters. When discussing their upcoming nuptials with ET Online, Young revealed:

Well, they're all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited. But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they're all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding.

Oh yes, Selling Sunset fans can surely guess who is on Heather Rae Young's wedding blacklist. She and co-star Christine Quinn notoriously got into some drama on their Netflix reality show last season, which concerned Young's relationship with Tarek El Moussa. Quinn had actually compared the future Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa to Spencer and Heidi Pratt (of The Hills fame) and implied that they like to tip off paparazzi to their locations.

Later on, Christine Quinn told Us Weekly that she didn't regret her words about Heather Ray Young because she is a “comedian” and they all say “silly things” on Selling Sunset. At that time, Quinn even said that she and Young were on “great terms” and that she was happy about the upcoming wedding. So it might’ve surprised Quinn to hear Young’s insinuation that she wasn't getting any sort of invite to anything. Young's bridal shower was actually last week, and all of the Selling Sunset ladies, except Quinn, seemed to be present. As promised.

Another Selling Sunset star might also be heading down the aisle very soon as well. Chrishell Stause (whose divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley was finalized in February) and Jason Oppenheim (CEO of the realtor group the show follows) came out as an Instagram official couple in July. In fact, Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa said to ET Online that they saw them in Las Vegas at one point and guessed that they were in a relationship before anyone else knew. Heather Ray Young added, “I am just so excited for them. I think they are going to get married.”

The drama should be ripe for the picking, then, in the next evolution of Selling Sunset. Along with an Emmy nomination this year, the show has been renewed for both a fourth and fifth season on Netflix.