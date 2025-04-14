You’s Joe Has A New Love Interest In Season 5, And The Actress Who Plays Her Is Already Clapping Back At Fans Who Say He ‘Downgraded’

It’s been over two years since we've seen Joe Goldberg stalk and kill on the popular thriller You, and with the series coming to an end in 2025 , fans are more than ready for that fifth and final season to hit the Netflix schedule . Penn Badgley’s character will have a new love interest this season — Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer — and the actress is already clapping back at critics who are comparing her to Joe’s wives, women and victims who came before.

You is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , with all four seasons available to stream with a Netflix subscription , but if you’ve forgotten how Season 4 ended, Joe moved back to New York with now-wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). However, we all know the stalker has never let a little thing like a wife keep him from seeking out new interests. This season, that comes in the form of Bronte, and Madeline Brewer said some fans have been pretty nasty about her casting. She told Vanity Fair :

[You’re] opening yourself up to a certain amount of scrutiny. I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. But people can be really cruel. There’s already people on the internet being, like, ‘Oh, Joe’s downgraded.’ And I’m, like, ‘Girl, I’m not ugly. Okay?’

It’s one thing to compare two fictional characters on a TV show, but when you start getting into their physical appearances, then you’re really pitting real women against each other, and I’m glad Madeline Brewer spoke up for herself.

When the series picks back up on the 2025 TV schedule , we’ll meet Bronte, who is described as an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who works for an allegedly reformed Joe (heard that one before). Madeline Brewer admits Bronte is “frustrating and utterly captivating all at once,” and she knows her character is going to rub people the wrong way. She continued:

People aren’t going to like Bronte for one reason or another. They’ll love to hate her—or hate to love her. So that part I’m just gently preparing myself for. If that means I’m not on Instagram for a while, that’s fine. Because I have a wedding to plan. And a Nietzsche class to finish. I got other shit to do. So hopefully, everybody’s chill, but if they lose their chill—I’ll be okay.

It’s great to come across a character we love to hate — just look at how much we like Joe, who is actually a repulsive human being — and Madeline Brewer is prepared for some Bronte backlash. It sounds like she’s in a really good state of mind to handle the more toxic faction of the You fanbase; it’s just a shame that she has to.

You Season 4 left us with lots of questions , and fans can’t help but wonder which characters from the past might resurface now that Joe is back in the States. Luckily we don’t have to wait long to find out. You Season 5 will be available to stream in full on Netflix starting Thursday, April 24.