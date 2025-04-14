You’s Joe Has A New Love Interest In Season 5, And The Actress Who Plays Her Is Already Clapping Back At Fans Who Say He ‘Downgraded’
Speaking up for herself.
It’s been over two years since we've seen Joe Goldberg stalk and kill on the popular thriller You, and with the series coming to an end in 2025, fans are more than ready for that fifth and final season to hit the Netflix schedule. Penn Badgley’s character will have a new love interest this season — Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer — and the actress is already clapping back at critics who are comparing her to Joe’s wives, women and victims who came before.
You is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, with all four seasons available to stream with a Netflix subscription, but if you’ve forgotten how Season 4 ended, Joe moved back to New York with now-wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). However, we all know the stalker has never let a little thing like a wife keep him from seeking out new interests. This season, that comes in the form of Bronte, and Madeline Brewer said some fans have been pretty nasty about her casting. She told Vanity Fair:
It’s one thing to compare two fictional characters on a TV show, but when you start getting into their physical appearances, then you’re really pitting real women against each other, and I’m glad Madeline Brewer spoke up for herself.
When the series picks back up on the 2025 TV schedule, we’ll meet Bronte, who is described as an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who works for an allegedly reformed Joe (heard that one before). Madeline Brewer admits Bronte is “frustrating and utterly captivating all at once,” and she knows her character is going to rub people the wrong way. She continued:
It’s great to come across a character we love to hate — just look at how much we like Joe, who is actually a repulsive human being — and Madeline Brewer is prepared for some Bronte backlash. It sounds like she’s in a really good state of mind to handle the more toxic faction of the You fanbase; it’s just a shame that she has to.
You Season 4 left us with lots of questions, and fans can’t help but wonder which characters from the past might resurface now that Joe is back in the States. Luckily we don’t have to wait long to find out. You Season 5 will be available to stream in full on Netflix starting Thursday, April 24.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
What It's Like To Spend Time In Jail With Diddy, According To Someone Who Did It
I Watched G20, And The Viola Davis Action Thriller Gave Off The Same Vibes As A Classic '90s Movie