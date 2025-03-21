Shrinking's Christa Miller Winked At Where The Story Could Go In Season 3, And Fans Are Already So Excited For It

I need this for Liz!

Christa Miller smiling while wearing a baseball cap in Shrinking.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 3 is officially in the works, and while it may be a while before we see it, we’re already starting to get hints about the story. Thanks to the lovely Liz actress Christa Miller, we now have a more solid idea of where her character’s arc is going this season, and fans are already so excited about it.

Ever since Shrinking’s second season ended early on the 2025 TV schedule, I’ve been chomping at the bit for more information about the next set of episodes. Thankfully, Christa Miller is giving us exactly that, as she posted the following on her Instagram alongside a BTS photo of her holding up a baby and smiling:

Could there be, perhaps, a baby coming into Liz’s life?! 🍼🍼🍼🍼 A little #bts from last season 😉

During Season 2, my faves, Brian and Charlie, were in the process of adopting a baby. And when having a kid became a reality, they quickly realized they would need help. Ultimately, they went to Liz, and she excitedly agreed to assist them and eventually nanny the kiddo. Hilariously, it was also mentioned in the show that Liz would boss around the other nanny working for Brian and Charlie, and that’s a dynamic I just cannot wait to see.

Miller’s latest post seems to confirm that this could happen too, between the cheeky caption and that perfectly placed wink emoji.

Personally, I loved that on Liz’s journey last season she realized her purpose in life was to be a mom. She’s fantastic with kids and seeing her boss around their parents is honestly iconic. So, yeah, I can’t wait to see her interact with Brian and his baby next season. Fans are in the same boat as they left many comments on the actress’s post about how excited they are for this storyline. Here are some of the highlights:

  • You’re really gonna be taking Brian’s baby all of next season 🤣 -tatidel316
  • I give the other Nanny less than 24 hours on the job before Liz fires her 😂 -level_up_stef
  • Yay Liz! I can’t wait to see you boss everybody around again Lol! (In a very charming funny way of course) 👏❤️-doobiekearns
  • Why yes! Me thinks there is a baby coming into Liz’s life. SO exciting! -hollybelle505
  • Look at your face in this pic, pure joy 🤩 That’s a mom’s love… can’t wait to see Liz (drawing from Christa’s personal experience) with a little one ! How many Nannies will Liz go thru… Bring on season 3 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 -krisdavis9

Truly, the fans and I cannot wait to see Liz get her – I mean Brian’s – baby. Christa Miller’s character is so nuanced, hilarious and lovable, and I think a storyline like this can highlight all those qualities beautifully.

Watching her boss around Brian and Charlie is bound to be comedic gold. I mean, it already has been as she’s helped them simply prepare for the child. Plus, it will allow us to see the more vulnerable side of Liz as well. This last season we saw her struggle to find her purpose and then realize it's being a mom. In Season 3, I can’t wait to see her fully grow into that and find a new level of self-acceptance that she’s been searching for.

Shrinking is at its best when it mixes comedy with drama, and this storyline could easily do that.

Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to see this fun story play out. We know Shrinking Season 3 is in production, so hopefully Christa Miller and co. will be back on our screens soon. However, in the meantime, I’ll be keeping an eye on the actress’s Instagram for updates and rewatching Seasons 1 and 2 with an Apple TV+ subscription while thinking about all the ways Liz can help Brian raise his baby.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

