Shrinking's Christa Miller Winked At Where The Story Could Go In Season 3, And Fans Are Already So Excited For It

Shrinking Season 3 is officially in the works, and while it may be a while before we see it, we’re already starting to get hints about the story. Thanks to the lovely Liz actress Christa Miller, we now have a more solid idea of where her character’s arc is going this season, and fans are already so excited about it.

Ever since Shrinking’s second season ended early on the 2025 TV schedule , I’ve been chomping at the bit for more information about the next set of episodes. Thankfully, Christa Miller is giving us exactly that, as she posted the following on her Instagram alongside a BTS photo of her holding up a baby and smiling:

Could there be, perhaps, a baby coming into Liz’s life?! 🍼🍼🍼🍼 A little #bts from last season 😉

During Season 2, my faves, Brian and Charlie, were in the process of adopting a baby. And when having a kid became a reality, they quickly realized they would need help. Ultimately, they went to Liz, and she excitedly agreed to assist them and eventually nanny the kiddo. Hilariously, it was also mentioned in the show that Liz would boss around the other nanny working for Brian and Charlie, and that’s a dynamic I just cannot wait to see.

Miller’s latest post seems to confirm that this could happen too, between the cheeky caption and that perfectly placed wink emoji.

Personally, I loved that on Liz’s journey last season she realized her purpose in life was to be a mom. She’s fantastic with kids and seeing her boss around their parents is honestly iconic. So, yeah, I can’t wait to see her interact with Brian and his baby next season. Fans are in the same boat as they left many comments on the actress’s post about how excited they are for this storyline. Here are some of the highlights:

You’re really gonna be taking Brian’s baby all of next season 🤣 -tatidel316

I give the other Nanny less than 24 hours on the job before Liz fires her 😂 -level_up_stef

Yay Liz! I can’t wait to see you boss everybody around again Lol! (In a very charming funny way of course) 👏❤️-doobiekearns

Why yes! Me thinks there is a baby coming into Liz’s life. SO exciting! -hollybelle505

Look at your face in this pic, pure joy 🤩 That’s a mom’s love… can’t wait to see Liz (drawing from Christa’s personal experience) with a little one ! How many Nannies will Liz go thru… Bring on season 3 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 -krisdavis9

Truly, the fans and I cannot wait to see Liz get her – I mean Brian’s – baby. Christa Miller’s character is so nuanced, hilarious and lovable, and I think a storyline like this can highlight all those qualities beautifully.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

You can stream the first two seasons of Shrinking with Apple TV+'s seven-day free trial. Then, for Season 3, make sure you are subscribed (it's $9.99 per month) so you don't miss a second of it.

Watching her boss around Brian and Charlie is bound to be comedic gold. I mean, it already has been as she’s helped them simply prepare for the child. Plus, it will allow us to see the more vulnerable side of Liz as well. This last season we saw her struggle to find her purpose and then realize it's being a mom. In Season 3, I can’t wait to see her fully grow into that and find a new level of self-acceptance that she’s been searching for.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shrinking is at its best when it mixes comedy with drama , and this storyline could easily do that.