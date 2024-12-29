Shrinking Has So Many Great Characters, But I'm Honestly Shocked At Who My Favorite Has Become

I am very astounded by how I've gotten here, but somehow, I have a new favorite character on Shrinking.

I’m assuming that if you’re here, you know what show I’m talking about, but if for some reason you don’t, I’m talking about one of the best Apple TV+ series , starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, about a therapist and how he deals with both his personal and professional life after losing his wife in a car accident.

The show has received plenty of praise during its two-season run – and there’s going to be a third coming as well. One of the best things about it is its characters and how it feels like you can always find one to relate to. But after watching all of Season 2, I’m shocked at who I have connected with the most.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Let Me Preface This By Saying That I Love Really All The Characters On This Show

I want to say that I genuinely love all the characters on this show.

And truthfully, that’s saying something. I’m the kind of person who, when there is an ensemble cast on a series, there are few where I can genuinely say I love every character on a show. I can’t say that about the Friends cast . I certainly can’t say that about the Game of Thrones cast , and I definitely cannot say that about The Walking Dead cast or any of those huge shows.

But I can say that for Shrinking, because there is just something about every single character that I can find solace and connection with.

Whether it’s my heart getting broken over Brett Goldstein’s character in the show, or my CinemaBlend co-worker Riley crying over Harrison Ford’s speech in the finale, there is literally something for everyone to love. There’s so much there to enjoy and laugh at, and I think that’s what makes Shrinking so great.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn’t feel out of touch with reality because these characters feel like people you would run into in your daily life, which makes them even better. But there’s one character I’ve realized I’ve started to like more and more, especially in Season 2.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I’m Surprised I’ve Started To Love Brian Even More

I know; hear me out. I should have loved him from the beginning, but it takes time, guys.

The Shrinking cast is filled to the brim with so much talent that during Season 1, we really didn’t see much of Brian, played by Michael Urie. Sure, he was certainly there, and had some hilarious moments to boot that made him stand out – and obviously, there was his fantastic wedding at the end of Season 1 as well. There was nothing that really made him a favorite for me, though.

Then Season 2 came along, and we really got to see Brian more. He is a lawyer, so it makes sense that, as Jimmy’s clientele starts to need representation of some sort, Brian would be included way more in the storylines. And what a glorious treat that was.

We got to see his spirit, his jokes, his smile – so much more than we saw in Season 1. And better yet, he was a blessing in all this darkness.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

He’s A Light In The Darkness That Tends To Come With This Show

Personally, Season 2 of Shrinking has felt a lot darker than the first season. Whether it’s going over what happened to Jimmy’s wife that led to that big coffee shop confrontation or that Paul’s disease has grown worse over time, things in this season were good and also not so good at many different points.

Then there was Brian, coming in like the wonderful man that he is with his sweet husband that gets him.

He’s sarcastic but hilarious, and he cares so much—but he’s not the best at showing it. That just makes him such a light in all of the darkness that has slowly seeped into this show in Season 2. It’s something I hope we see more of.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I’m Happy That I’ve Gotten To See His Past More And More

I’ve also really loved getting to know who he was before. Any chance I have to get into Jimmy's mind and his past with his wife is something I will take without argument. Adding Brian in there makes it all the better.

Not only that, but it adds so much more context to why Jimmy and Brian are friends and how close Brian was with Tia. It makes the moment that Jimmy and Brian have that fight in Episode 3 about not really knowing each other’s lives that much more meaningful because now, we see where that friendship began. That makes me like him even more.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

And I’m Also Loving His Storyline Of Him And His Husband Regarding Kids

Something else that I really loved this time around in Season 2 was their bringing up the idea of kids, adoption, and so much more. Brian and his husband, Charlie, are looking to adopt in Season 2 of the series. But Brian is not so sure about it, mainly because he is not sure of himself as a father—so much so that he has a hilarious yet emotional conversation with Jimmy where he wants the therapist to “help me not be me.”

While Brian says it funnily, there’s some truth behind his words and deep-rooted fear that he doesn’t want to mess up not getting a child because of who he is. This just adds another dimension to him that I love – that underneath all the sarcasm and sass is someone who just wants to be good for others and for the people that he loves, and he doesn’t want to mess this up.

As someone who has felt those same feelings so many times in her life, I connect and respect that, and watching him get what he so rightly deserves by the end of Season 2 regarding children makes it all worthwhile.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I Hope We Get To See A Lot More Of Him In Season 3

I know that Season 3 of Shrinking is confirmed. What I don’t know is whether it will be the last season or not. Either way, I really hope I get to see Brian more.

I’ve been enjoying his storylines and connecting to him so much, and my only hope is that I pray he doesn't take a backseat now that he and his husband have gotten their baby.

I think deep down, a lot of us connect with Brian on a personal level – he’s just trying to do the right thing, even if it’s not necessarily what others think is the correct choice at the time (like speaking to Louis). He’s funny and sassy and insecure and scared – and that’s really just the blueprint for being a human.

Someone like that, whom we can all really connect with, doesn’t come along that often, and I hope we get to see a heck of a lot more of him really soon. I suppose until Season 3 comes out, I’ll just rewatch the first two seasons, but I’ve never been patient. Can 2025 get here already?