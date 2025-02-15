Shrinking Season 3 Just Got A Big Update From Harrison Ford And Christa Miller, And Fans Are Doing The 'Happy Dance' Over It
When it comes to Shrinking, I always hope everything goes its way.
Shrinking fans we are back in business! It’s safe to assume that Jimmy is back to Jimmy-ing, because Season 3 of Shrinking is in production. This was revealed by Christa Miller recently, as she excitedly posted about getting back to work, and Harrison Ford, who candidly opened up about returning as Paul and how the fires impacted their sets. Now, fans are doing the “happy dance,” because one of Apple TV+’s best shows is one step closer to being back on our screens.
Christa Miller Revealed Production On Shrinking Season 3 Has Started, While Harrison Ford Spoke About Getting Back To Work
It’s been almost two months since Shrinking’s emotional Season 2 finale dropped and the wait for Season 3 began. The show was renewed quickly, and now production has officially started. To celebrate that fact, Liz actress Christa Miller posted this cute BTS photo on Instagram:
A post shared by Christa Miller (@christabmiller)
A photo posted by on
As she said, production is “underway,” so get stoked folks. Hopefully, this means Season 3 will air late on the 2025 TV schedule, however, we won’t know that for certain for a while. I’ll take what I can get, though, and the fact that one of my favorite casts is back working together fills my heart with joy.
To make matters better, but also a bit more somber, Harrison Ford opened up to The AP about getting back to work. Like Miller – funnily enough, her character Liz and Ford’s Paul have been called similar making this even better – he seems to be looking forward to returning. However, Shrinking was also impacted by the wildfires, as the 1923 star explained:
While it’s truly tragic that they lost sets, Ford is right, the focus should be on those who lost their homes. Thankfully, it sounds like Shrinking will be doing what it can to help those people out during production, which makes this news about Season 3 even better.
So, queue the happy dance!
Shrinking Fans Are Thrilled About The Show Going Into Production
I’m of the firm belief that Shrinking is one of the best shows on TV right now, and it would appear many fans believe the same based on their reactions to Miller’s Season 3 update:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- You can't see me, but I'm doing my HAPPY DANCE!❤️❤️ -sociallybyej
- I’m so thrilled. Every aspect of this production is pitch perfect. It’s clear so much love and care go into crafting every second of this show. Please know it is deeply appreciated by so, so many humans. -serenitysong
- Season 2 was even better than season 1! Unbelievable! Can’t wait for 3. -osusannaho
- Thank goodness - best show on rn!! ❤️ -pip_stanford
- I cannot wait! This show is so real and raw and delicious and happy all at the same time -lolaroaming
I think it’s safe to say we’ll all have our Apple TV+ subscriptions ready when Shrinking Season 3 returns.
However, for now, let’s do a little happy dance, rewatch the first two seasons, and keep our eyes peeled for more BTS info, because the junior installment of this beloved comedy is on the way, and we’re all very ready for it!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
There's A Lot To Love In Bridgerton Season 4's Sneak Peek, But It's Anthony's Beard The Internet Is Hilariously Hyper-Fixating On
Britney’s Sam Asghari Is Lowkey Amazing At The Traitors And I’m Shook