Someone Finally Asked Matt Damon What He Thought About Netflix’s Ripley, And His Answer Was More Emotional Than I Expected
Matt Damon has strong feelings about The Talented Mr. Ripley.
You know a story is legendary when it gets adapted into a TV series or a film not just once, but multiple times. Harry Potter is getting a TV series less than 15 years after the movies were massive hits. Dune has been adapted several times. It’s common when that happens for actors or filmmakers who were in an earlier version to be asked about a newer adaption, and so it was only a matter of time before The Talented Mr. Ripley star Matt Damon was asked about the Ripley TV series from Netflix, and his answer is quite surprising.
You might expect Matt Damon to reveal he hasn’t watched Ripley, either because he hasn’t had time or because he doesn’t want to be forced to compare the two. Or he might reveal that he has watched it, and say something nice about the new cast. However, instead, when IndieWire asked him about the Andrew Scott-led show, he revealed that he has seen Ripley, but had a hard time getting through it. However, it's not because of anything to do with the series itself, but because of his emotional connection to the film’s late director. Damon said…
You can stream Ripley with a Netflix subscription.
Anthony Minghella passed away in 2008 from a hemorrhage following surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1996 for The English Patient, and he was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on The Talented Mr. Ripley.
His death was a shock, Minghella was an inspiration as a director to many, and clearly, Matt Damon had a strong connection to the director and the film.
Watching the new Netflix project and seeing Andrew Scott, who plays the role of Tom Ripley in the series, perform scenes very much like what Damon did, would probably bring up memories of his time making The Talented Mr. Ripley. It seems those memories then got in the way of watching and enjoying the show.
If you haven't seen The Talented Mr. Ripley movie, it's worth a watch. It's arguably Matt Damon's best film. He still calls the show on the 2024 TV schedule “beautiful,” though, and the cast “great,” so, he wasn’t so disconnected that he couldn’t appreciate the new series. However, I certainly didn’t realize what The Talented Mr. Ripley really meant to Damon. It will likely impact my viewing of the movie and the series in the future as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.