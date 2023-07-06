Sounds Like Sweet Magnolias Is Putting One Romance On Hold Again For Season 3

After an interminable wait of nearly a year and a half, everyone with a Netflix subscription who simply adores romantic drama will be able to return to the small town of Serenity, South Carolina when Sweet Magnolias returns later in July. The Season 2 ending led to some major changes for not only our Magnolias, but their assorted family and friends, especially when it came to the many romantic relationship statuses that are a big focus of the series. Now, though, it sounds like a potential Annie and Tyler romance will be on hold again for the third season.

How Is Sweet Magnolias Keeping Annie And Tyler's Romance On Hold For Season 3?

If this show is good at anything, it would be keeping a number of amorous plates in the air for the denizens of our favorite southern town. While Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie have definitely seen some dramatic ups and downs in their love lives across two seasons, and will encounter similar trials and triumphs in the new episodes, it turns out that the upcoming Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will find teens Annie and Tyler in a mostly platonic place. According to TVLine , the near couple will be spending lots of time with one another, but only as friends.

Apparently, most of the season will see Maddie’s son “mostly be a sounding board (and occasional chaperone)” to Dana Sue’s daughter, especially when it comes to her fledgling relationship with Jackson, which began in Season 2. It’s thought that all of Maddie and Bill’s (older, at least) kids will be “in for some heartache this season,” so it sounds like Ty might not exactly be cool watching Annie enjoy time with Jackson.

The series is known for its complicated romances , and long-time fans will likely recall how much of a sure thing a more-than-friends bond between Annie and Ty has seemed for the entire series so far. The first season saw things change a bit with the lifetime friends, as we were introduced to them by the time Annie was already harboring one mighty crush on the high school’s star pitcher. Ty left her feelings unrequited (despite her planting a kiss on him), and began dating CeCe, but Season 2 changed the Annie/Tyler dynamic yet again.

That’s when Annie and Ty’s baseball nemesis, Jackson, began to get close. Ty didn’t like what he saw there at all, even with him being in a relationship with the ever more serious and interesting CeCe. And, when good ol’ CeCe saw how annoyed he was by Annie and Jackson’s romance, she (rightfully) saw fit to dump Ty, who was clearly now far more into Annie than he’d previously been.

So, while fans have been hoping that these two crazy kids could just go ahead and start dating, it looks like the timing just isn’t right yet. But, with a show like this, who knows what surprises the season finale might bring on this front? Sweet Magnolias returns on July 20, so we’ll see soon!