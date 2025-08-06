Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Knows What The Upcoming Spinoff Is About, And I’m Really Excited By Him Comparing It To An A+ Show

Since debuting nearly ten years ago, Stranger Things has totally taken over our pop culture brains like a Mind Flayer. The upcoming fifth and final season is among the most hyped 2025 Netflix shows, and will wrap up the story of our favorite characters from Hawkins, Indiana, though a top-secret upcoming spinoff is in the works that may expand the franchise's future. Surprisingly, co-star Finn Wolfhard quickly predicted what the spinoff would be about, and he discussed the unofficial project with a comparison to another iconic horror show that has me pumped.

In a recent interview with Variety, Finn Wolfhard opened up about his last days on set and how emotional they were for him before the conversation switched to his thoughts on what's in store for Stranger Things going forward. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star mentioned that he feels the Duffer Brothers might be taking some inspiration from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks for the upcoming spinoff. He explained:

Like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don’t even talk about Hawkins. Don’t have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I’m sure they do, and I’m sure it will happen, but there’s nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there’s one in Russia. Where else could they be?

An anthology series that’s like Twin Peaks? Count me in! It makes me wonder if the idea inspired the only spinoff that actually got made: the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. The Duffer Brothers told Tudum it’s “an animated Stranger Things in the style of the Saturday morning cartoons we loved growing up…” But it probably doesn’t fit the anthology vibe since it revolves around the same characters.

Still, got to give props to Finn Wolfhard for figuring things out. According to Matt Duffer, one of the brothers, no one else has come close to cracking their plans. The showrunner shared:

Nobody — not Netflix, not any of the producers, not any of the directors, not any of the actors — nobody else has figured out what the spinoff is. Finn figured out, which is pretty remarkable. We’ve mind-melded with this kid a bit.

It’s pretty much a sure thing that we’ll be getting more Stranger Things content soon, whether it's new stories or something like Finn Wolfhard’s guess, a Twin Peaks-inspired anthology. The show is super popular and really easy to binge if you’ve got a Netflix subscription. The first part of the final season premieres on the 2025 TV schedule on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2025, with more episodes rolling out on Christmas, and it all wraps up with the series finale on New Year's Eve.