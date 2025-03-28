Star Trek's Brent Spiner Was Asked About Returning As Data After Picard Season 3, And Didn't Leave Us Guessing With His Response
Here's what he had to say.
There's upcoming Star Trek shows on the horizon, but with only Starfleet Academy and new seasons of Strange New Worlds to look forward to, certainly room for the franchise to greenlight more ideas. While we've heard whispers of a live-action Janeway project, there's an opportunity to highlight other characters. And if they're interested, Brent Spiner recently signaled he's ready to return as Data.
Spiner last played Data in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but with the franchise seemingly uninterested in making a sequel series (despite stars advocating for it), it felt as though that may be the end of The Next Generation crew appearing on television. Anything can happen, however, and if the Trek executives decide they want Data back in the saddle in a series, Spiner told ScreenRant he's up for returning:
This is quite a shift from what Brent Spiner said years ago when he made sure Data wouldn't return for Season 2 after being killed off in Star Trek: Picard Season 1. It seems as though he's had a change of heart, though no doubt I think it helps that Data's "older" form has created a reason for the character to look different in the story.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Stream all the best that Star Trek has to offer with a Paramount+ subscription. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
Though he fell short of appearing on CinemaBlend's list for best Star Trek characters of all time, Data remains a fan favorite for The Next Generation fans. No doubt there are many who would love to see the character have more adventures, though eventually, we do have to wonder when the franchise will start recasting some of these iconic roles as they've done for the original generation of actors.
Of course, there's probably something a little more tricky when it comes to recasting 94-year-old William Shatner with Paul Wesley and replacing Brent Spiner when he's still actively appearing on television. Worf actor Michael Dorn told CinemaBlend he hoped he'd be dead by the time Star Trek considered recasting his role, and I don't think it's a stretch to believe his TNG co-stars like Spiner feel the same way.
At the same time, Brent Spiner has the advantage in that he's also able to appear in Star Trek as one of the many ancestors and descendants of Dr. Noonien Soong, the creator of Data. We've seen him do that a handful of times across different eras of Trek, to the point it feels like a running gag that all of this guy's relatives look like him.
None of this really matters, however, if Star Trek doesn't have a way for Data to return. As I said previously, there doesn't seem to be interest in a follow-up to Picard, despite the series finale setting the stage for more adventures with Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine teaming up with other past members of the Enterprise crew. Unless this follow-up is greenlit, the question of whether Brent Spiner will return as Data is likely moot.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Stream Star Trek: The Next Generation's Data episodes on Paramount+, and check out Brent Spiner appearing in Picard as well. Even if we never get more appearances, there's no shortage of great moments to enjoy from the past.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Intimacy Coordinators Aren’t Just There To Make Actors Comfortable, Says Michelle Williams. They Also Taught Her ‘How To Give A Better Blow Job’
After Rewatching Poker Face Season 1, I Have A Strange Hope For Season 2