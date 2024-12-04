'I Haven't Closed The Door': Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Gave Her Honest Thoughts About What It'd Take For Janeway To Return To Live-Action

As fans look ahead to the 2025 TV schedule and upcoming Trek shows , there are still many questions they don't have the answers to. While Star Trek top brass Alex Kurtzman previously said surprises were coming , the general public still doesn't know what that means exactly. What we do know now is that Kate Mulgrew has new thoughts about what it would take for her to return to live-action as Janeway, and I appreciate her honesty.

Many have loved watching Kate Mulgrew play Janeway on Star Trek: Prodigy, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription . However, it's long been hoped that the actress might still reprise the role for a live-action production. So let's discuss what it would take to see one of the best characters of Trek once again.

What Are Kate Mulgrew's Latest Thoughts On Returning To Star Trek?

Kate Mulgrew recently attended Fan Expo San Francisco and was asked outright by a fan if she'd join a Janeway show similar to Star Trek: Picard. The actress not only gave her honest thoughts on it, but confirmed she's been approached about something of that nature. Here's what she had to say (via TrekMovie.com ):

I think it’s a tricky business… I gave Janeway everything I had back then, everything I had. [Star Trek executive producer Alex] Kurtzman has talked to me about this, of course he has. Janeway is beloved and I don’t know… I can’t answer, frankly. It would have to be so good, and I’m not sure it has all of the elements that I would need to have… I haven’t closed the door, but I think there’s lots of other stuff. I mean, I’m trying to finish my novel. I just did this play, which reminded me of how much I love to act, that I am an actress to the core of my being.

The veteran actress is a busy woman and, at 69, she seems invested in making sure her time is spent wisely. She's not going to return as Janeway for just any old idea; it'll have to be one that is too good to pass up. I wouldn't rule out Star Trek creatives being able to make that happen, as they already roped in Patrick Stewart to return and pulled in Mulgrew previously for Prodigy.

Another Reason Kate Mulgrew May Hesitate To Commit To Returning As Janeway In Live-Action

CinemaBlend previously talked to Kate Mulgrew about a live-action Janeway reprisal at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and her response was similar but different from this one. While Mulgrew also noted a return to live-action as her character feels unnecessary because her legacy is cemented, she acknowledged that it's something the fans want to see.

The Orange Is the New Black alum also told CinemaBlend that she was fully invested in seeing Star Trek: Prodigy continue. With the series still in limbo in terms of a Season 3 renewal, I would imagine that the star is apprehensive to drum up hype for her return to live-action, especially if Prodigy hopes to continue telling Janeway's story in that series.

Plus, it needs to be said that doing voice work for an animated series might be less taxing on an actor than live-action filming. Stories have been shared about how exhausted Patrick Stewart was filming Picard , though he is a good decade-and-a-half older than Kate Mulgrew. Even so, I could see her being more willing to do voice work for Trek than live-action due to the ease of doing it in comparison. Perhaps the new year will bring news of Janeway's return to live-action, but I wouldn't count on it for now.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyone with a Paramount+ account will have no issue finding Kate Mulgrew's best Star Trek performances, as Voyager is available and ready to binge. Maybe we'll get news of something new she's working on this year, if not a return to Janeway.