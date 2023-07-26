Star Trek Fans' Attempts To Save Prodigy After Cancellation Have Reached A Major Milestone, And I’m Getting Optimistic

Star Trek: Prodigy was hit with a big blow when Paramount+ canceled Season 2 and removed the show from its library altogether, though hope remained for the animated series' chance for a future. Paramount+ allowed for post-production on Season 2 to be completed despite the abrupt axing, so that it could be shopped to other networks or platforms potentially interested in showcasing an acclaimed Trek series with unaired content. Fans have been doing their part to reassure any potential buyers that Prodigy's viewers are as eager as ever to see Season 2, and the petition to save the show just crossed a major milestone that boosted my optimism even higher than it already was.

We're still waiting on news about Star Trek: Prodigy landing a new home, but it's possible it won't be much longer after a positive update from writer and executive producer Aaron J. Waltke. He recently tweeted that the core petition being utilized by fans to try and save Prodigy crossed the 30k threshold, meaning it officially surpassed the total from the previous Trek petition that voiced support for the spinoff that eventually became Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Check out Waltke's tweet below.

👀 👀 👀 Whoa. #StarTrek fans are the best fans. pic.twitter.com/HUB9xyxTMeJuly 24, 2023 See more

Fans have long been credited as being the major spark that helped convince the powers that be that Strange New Worlds needed to get made, and look at where that went. The Anson Mount-led series debuted to massive acclaim, and buzz has remained strong throughout Season 2 thanks in part to Paul Wesley's presence as James Kirk. Season 3 is set to resume production when the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike are over. Suffice it to say Strange New Worlds is a success that may never have happened had it not been for thousands and thousands of petition-signers.

Upcoming Star Trek TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Sci-Fi Franchise (Image credit: Paramount+) There are promising projects from the franchise on the way.

If these numbers indicate that fan interest is higher for Star Trek: Prodigy's return than it was for Strange New Worlds, I think that should be encouraging news to any prospective buyer looking to take it from Paramount+, even if it may not be completely accurate. Granted, a crowd of just 30k+ viewers isn't nearly enough to turn a show into a hit, but it does indicate there are at least that many adults and current Trek stars out there ready who are willing to go the extra step to help support a show geared toward younger audiences.

Not only that, but with the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes in full swing, there will be interested networks and streaming services looking for content once their programming runs thin. The market feels right for Prodigy to find a home sooner rather than later, especially if fans keep their foot on the gas and grant additional assurance that the show will be supported upon return.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 was primed to be an exciting one to watch with a Paramount+ subscription, especially for fans of Voyager. The end of Season 1 teed up Dal and friends to accompany Admiral Janeway on a new mission to rescue her former crewmate Chakotay from an alternate point in the future. In addition to that, the season seemed destined to reveal more about the show's mysterious new species, the Vau N'Akat, and feature some more cameos from characters from previous Trek shows. It would be a shame to miss out on all of that, so hopefully, we'll see it find a home soon.

It's not currently possible to watch Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+, but the show is available to purchase in full digitally. Check out the series while waiting for Season 2 to find a home, and hopefully, whoever picks it up orders more seasons after that.