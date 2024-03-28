Star Trek’s Alex Kurtzman Speaks To The Strength Of The Franchise Following Speculation Of Mergers: ‘There's A Couple Of Surprises Coming Up’
The man running Trek spoke out.
Star Trek: Discovery will premiere its final season soon, and with the flagship modern Trek show ending, it only seems natural fans are taking stock of where things stand. After all, we know the series ended prematurely, and the past year also brought cancellations of Star Trek: Prodigy and the official convention Mission: Seattle. Amidst the many questions about the future of the franchise, especially with rumors of Paramount going into a merger or selling off the franchise, Alex Kurtzman was able to share his thoughts with CinemaBlend.
Kurtzman and Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise were kind enough to speak to me during the junket for the series' final season which premieres for those Paramount+ subscriptions on April 4th. I mentioned Discovery's cancellation has led to worry Star Trek is in a downturn, and he assured me it's more just the common trend in streaming:
The future of Star Trek is bright, and as Alex Kurtzman said, there are a couple of surprises coming up after Starfleet Academy. We know that Patrick Stewart has openly talked about a Picard movie being written and that many fans are hoping it's a tie-in that follows up on the crew's adventures following Season 3. We also know Star Trek 4 took a major leap forward bringing in a new screenwriter, and there's even chatter of a new movie that will tackle the origins of the franchise.
We also know that Kurtzman teased some conversations happening tied to a Deep Space Nine project a while back, as well as Kate Mulgrew has pushed for a chance to appear as Janeway again in live-action. In short, there's no shortage of ideas or actors for Alex Kurtzman and the company to work with, so we'll just have to wait and see what these surprises end up being.
It all sounds very promising, but with rumors of Paramount entering a merger, plans can always change. There's even speculation about another company purchasing Star Trek, which could always put all current plans in flux while they meet with their new bosses and figure out which direction to proceed. Alex Kurtzman doesn't seem worried about that, however, as he assured me that the franchise will remain strong regardless of where it ends up when the dust settles:
If Kurtzman isn't worried about Star Trek going away, I would say it's safe for any readers to take a sigh of relief. As we recently learned, one out of every five people with Paramount+ is watching a Star Trek series.
Of that group, over 50% are watching two or more other new Trek shows (via Variety). Considering that the shows and other upcoming Trek projects are available to stream in the states and 200 international markets, the bottom line suggests there are plenty of people who prove this isn't a dying franchise. Personally, I'm thrilled to hear that because it means I can re-launch my campaign to get Voyager a feature film.
Star Trek is here to stay, though Discovery is going to say goodbye soon. Stream the two-episode premiere starting on Thursday, April 4th, and get ready for the final ride of this wonderful crew.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
