Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Clarified How Close A Doctor Who Crossover Was To Happening, And Now I'm Super Bummed

Showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are talking about missed opportunities ahead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, and it's bumming me out. Not long after revealing they were close to getting William Shatner in the series, we're now hearing the fabled Doctor Who crossover was also close to happening.

While both shows nodded at each other in recent years, Goldsman recently told AwardsRadar during an interview that he was actively working with recently departed Who showrunner Russell T. Davies on making the crossover a reality. Here's what he said:

We were trying with Russell to do a crossover. We were for years. Again, these are the near misses, but we got not unclose, and we had some really cool conversations about it. And so, certainly in our view, I mean, Pelia traveled in the TARDIS. Why not?

As a fan of Doctor Who and Star Trek who loves the new era of both, this is just another gut punch. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already wrapped filming on its final season, and Doctor Who is on indefinite hiatus for the time being. We were so close to having The Doctor on the Enterprise in live-action, and now we're presumably back to square one and may never see it happen. That situation could change a year or two from now, but as it stands, it feels there's no chance.

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Of course, I say live-action crossover because we've seen The Doctor and Jean-Luc Picard cross paths in comic books thanks to IDW Publishing's crossover. I should also point out that in addition to Pelia's mention of traveling with The Doctor in Strange New Worlds, the series also showcased the TARDIS in a background shot of a Season 3 episode.

As for Doctor Who, The Doctor implied to companion Ruby Sunday that Starfleet is a real organization when she likened his technology to something out of Star Trek. It had me jazzed back then and hoping I'd stream a crossover one day with my Paramount+ subscription, but it just wasn't fated to be. Here's hoping both franchises find a way to cross paths again down the line, and it's all we hoped for and more.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Pick up Paramount+ right now to watch Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it premieres. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on July 23rd. As for Doctor Who, we're not sure when we can expect to see the series return, but I'm crossing my fingers and toes we don't have to wait too long.