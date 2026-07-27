Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Creators Told Me What Their Plans Are After The Series Wraps

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds kicked off Season 4, which means we officially only have fifteen more episodes until the series ends. Granted, we won't see the final six episodes until after the 2026 TV schedule is over, but with San Diego Comic-Con coming and going without any major franchise announcements, it's hard not to wonder what's next. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have anything planned, but that could change.

I had a chance to speak to the duo ahead of the premiere being available with a Paramount+ subscription, and had to know what both men have planned for the future. Perhaps sensing I was trying to find a subtle way to ask if their pitched sequel for the series was happening, they said this:

You know, [we're] really thrilled to have gotten a chance to be thoughtful about trying to brush up against the edge of TOS. That's always been our outcome, goal; that's where, at least for now, we leave you. Henry and I have both been for quite a while singularly focused on this show. And so our goal is to end that with grace and joy and hope. And then, you know, we're around if anybody has another idea.

It's the big question on everyone's mind as there are currently zero Star Trek shows in active development, despite it being the 60th anniversary. Based on the latest Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it would appear that the franchise is in a holding pattern, at least for television, until Alex Kurtzman's contract expires later this year.