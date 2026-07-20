Why Fans Think There's Big Star Trek News Coming Up (I'm Skeptical)

Star Trek fans are hoping for some big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con regarding what's ahead for the franchise, as we're not sure what's on tap after the 2026 TV schedule wraps up. It's the 60th anniversary, after all, and while there are things planned for the upcoming Hall H panel, I wouldn't hold my breath for anything big.

Fortunately, we have Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning for those with a Paramount+ subscription ahead of the convention, and the cast will be at the event. There are also some familiar faces set to appear, but I remain skeptical that any of it amounts to a new series or footage of a movie that is just around the corner.

What Star Trek Has Announced For Its Hall H Panel

Star Trek is planning to take the iconic Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25th, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It's been announced by Variety and others that a Strange New Worlds panel will take place, featuring the bulk of the cast. After that, there will be a 60th anniversary celebration panel, with a list of attendees already lined up.

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Star Trek' Hall H Panel Guests

Rod Roddenberry (EP and son of Creator Gene Roddenberry)

Michael Dorn (TNG, DS9, Picard)

Robert Picardo (VOY, Prodigy, Starfleet Academy)

Connor Trinneer (Enterprise)

Cirroc Lofton (DS9, Starfleet Academy)

Doug Jones (Discovery)

Michelle Hurd (Picard)

Jerry O’Connell (Lower Decks)

Christina Chong (Strange New Worlds)

Karim Diané (Starfleet Academy)

George Takei (TOS)

It's a great lineup of people, and I'm happy to see Star Trek: Starfleet Academy get some representation despite its quick cancellation. I'm sure it'll be a great panel, but will it result in a new series or movie announcement? Again, I'm skeptical.

Why I'd Be Shocked If We Get A Movie Or TV Show Announcement

A panel celebrating Star Trek is great, but nothing about that lineup suggests to me we'll be getting a new scripted series or an update on the upcoming movie being developed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. I could see something being announced in line with a retrospective look at the franchise or a documentary, but nothing beyond that.

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Star Trek seems to be in a holding pattern, and with shows planned through 2027 and franchise head Alex Kurtzman's contract set to expire at the end of the year, it doesn't seem Paramount+ is in a hurry to announce anything else. It feels as though the franchise is prepping to bring a new face to guide Trek into a new era, though that has not been explicitly confirmed.

As Jonathan Frakes and others have pointed out, it's a bummer that the 60th anniversary of Star Trek has come and gone with so little fanfare. Here's hoping I have it wrong about the upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con, or possibly New York Comic-Con is going to yield some more details about what to look forward to when it comes to the future.

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 23rd. Get hyped for the upcoming episodes, especially since we don't know when we'll get new episodes of any Trek series after it wraps.