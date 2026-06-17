Star Trek: Strange New World Fans Are Begging For A Specific Spinoff, And Now I'm Convinced After Watching Season 4's Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped a trailer ahead of its return on the 2026 TV schedule, and we got a better look at what to expect in Season 4. I also got a reason to believe that a spinoff fans really want should happen. So, after seeing more of the dinosaur and other exciting moments, I need to talk about a simple scene between James T. Kirk and Spock that made me confident a spinoff is a good idea.

While we still have one more season of Strange New Worlds to enjoy with a Paramount+ subscription after Season 4 wraps, there are no in-development shows on the horizon. There is, however, a pitch from the showrunners to do a spinoff centered around Paul Wesley's Kirk as head of the Enterprise, and I'm officially sold on the idea after seeing he and Peck's Spock gel in the latest trailer, which you can see below.

Paul Wesley And Ethan Peck's Moment In The Season 4 Trailer Sold Me On The Year One Spinoff

Spock and Kirk have had some moments on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but this show isn't really about their relationship. We've seen stronger interactions between Spock and Captain Pike, which makes sense, considering that it's necessary to explain why Spock risked his Starfleet career and life to deliver the incapacitated Pike to Talos IV in the original series episode "The Menagerie."

Star Trek: Year One would be where we'd see Spock and Kirk properly form their brotherhood, which was made iconic thanks to the chemistry Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner had on the original series. I wasn't confident Paul Wesley and Ethan Peck could have that same dynamic, but after seeing Kirk tease Spock with the following line, I think they can pull it off:

I'm sure one day you'll get to aim that logical mind of yours at some lucky Captain.

The line itself is the work of writers, but it's the delivery between the two that sells it. Paul Wesley shines with some classic dry sarcasm that walks the line between teasing Spock, while Ethan Peck remains stoic-faced. However, it feels so clear that there's a small part of Spock that is both amused and "fascinated" by his Starfleet colleague. These guys get it, and I need more of that in a spinoff, should Paramount+ decide to move forward with one.

What Is Star Trek: Year One?

At its core, Star Trek: Year One is meant to be the early days of Kirk serving as Captain on the Enterprise, after Pike accepts his promotion and hands over his command. This would further bridge the gap between Strange New Worlds and the original series, showcasing how the bridge crew grew into their older and more experienced selves.

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The argument for Star Trek: Year One being greenlit is simple. The Enterprise sets for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds can be recycled for the spinoff, and SNW is doing the heavy lifting in setting it up by bringing in characters like Sulu, McCoy, and others who aren't currently on the show.

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While Anson Mount and other stars of SNW would appear sparingly or not at all, the spinoff already has its most important roles cast. With the bridge crew largely in tow and showrunners Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman campaigning for the spinoff, one would think the decision would be easy for Paramount+ given the series' success.

Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Paramount Skydance's merger with Warner Bros. Discovery could present some shakeups for all IPs on both sides, including Star Trek. With Strange New Worlds ending, Starfleet Academy canceled, and Alex Kurtzman's contract with the franchise set to expire at the end of the year, it feels like Paramount+ is leaning toward shaking things up with a new creative, rather than continuing the latest era of Star Trek television. If that's the case, it's hard to imagine the Year One spinoff happening, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Catch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' new season over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

For now, we just need to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 when it premieres on Thursday, July 23rd, and remain optimistic that there is a plan for the franchise when it comes to streaming. If a Kirk-led spinoff isn't on the table, then I'm even more bummed that Strange New Worlds wasn't able to make that William Shatner cameo happen.