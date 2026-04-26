Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Has Me Wondering If It'll Make A Wild Voyager Connection

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning to the 2026 TV schedule this summer, and it's looking like a wild Voyager connection could be coming up in Season 4. While we wait to stream new episodes with a Paramount+ subscription on July 24th, I need to talk about the dinosaur in the latest look at the season and if it is tied to the Voth.

A new trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 4 popped up over the weekend, and while there were no new scenes of the upcoming puppet adventure, we did see what looks to be a roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex. Unfortunately, we didn't get anything beyond that, so let's talk about what this scene could mean in detail, and how it could tie into a famous Voyager episode.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Is Strange New Worlds Going To Visit Prehistoric Earth?

I never want to assume anything when I see a clip of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, because there are just so many reasons we could be seeing this clip of a T. Rex. For example, maybe they went to a prehistoric planet that also has dinosaurs, or this is a dream Pike had. Let's also remember that last season featured a prototype Holodeck, so this could be a scene from a simulation.

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Of course, another possibility is that the Enterprise crew somehow time-traveled back to Prehistoric Earth, and judging by the burning trees around the dinosaur, it may have shown up in the midst of an extinction event. I'd hate to see what the special effects bill was for this episode if so, but excited all the same to see dinosaurs in Star Trek if it ends up bringing the Voth back into the franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Did The Enterprise Play A Role In The Voth's Existence In Voyager?

For Star Trek fans who don't remember or didn't watch Voyager, dinosaurs played a big role in the episode "Distant Origin." In the episode, the ship encounters a planet whose advanced species, the Voth, are a distant genetic relative of an extinct dinosaur species from prehistoric Earth. A Voth scientist wishes to use the Enterprise and its Voyager crew as evidence of the existence that Voth life first started on a distant planet (Earth), but he's deemed a heretic and coerced to recant his views.

While the Voyager episode confirmed the Voth evolved from dinosaurs that lived on Earth millions of years ago, it was never explained how the species escaped the planet before the extinction event that wiped out all the dinosaurs. Star Trek fans have theorized there was an advanced dinosaur species that developed space travel, or it's possible another advanced species transported them elsewhere.

We may finally get an answer thanks to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and I'm wondering if Pike's Enterprise may inadvertently be the ones who set the Voth on their eventual path of evolution. No guarantees the episode will even reference the episode, but given the nods we've seen over the years, I'm hoping they wrote this episode with that wtf Voyager episode in mind.

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I'm hype for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to return, even with Season 4's arrival meaning that there's only one more season left if one of the best Trek shows of the modern era.