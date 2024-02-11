Star Trek's Wil Wheaton Reveals Whether He'd Return To The Franchise
What are his thoughts on future appearances?
As a host of upcoming Star Trek shows prepare to make their way to streaming, there are several topics that have franchise devotees buzzing. Specifically, there are a few spinoff ideas fans would love Paramount to pursue. All the while, there are also a few actors they'd love to see appear in said shows. Wil Wheaton is a name that often gets floated around, but would the actor be interested in a meatier role following his more recent appearances? Well, he's shared some honest thoughts on that.
After the star briefly reprised his role as Wesley Crusher in the latest season of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Season 2 of Picard, Screen Rant talked to Wil Wheaton at the Saturn Awards. It was there that the news outlet sought to gauge his interest in returning to Trek somewhere down the line. The actor wasn't didn't hold back his response and gave an answer that a number of fans would surely want to hear:
I'm not surprised that Wil Wheaton is eager to return to Star Trek, especially given his latest appearances. Mike McMahon told CinemaBlend that Wheaton was thrilled to play young Wesley Crusher again on Lower Decks. Also, the actor himself told critics to "suck it" after his arrival in Picard. And, thanks to the events of the latter, Wesley's confirmed future as a Traveler allows him to appear in any Trek series, no matter the time or the place.
With the star officially game for any Star Trek project, it's up to the creators of any of the ongoing or upcoming shows to decide whether or not they want to utilize him. While there's sure to be no shortage of Trek content to stream in 2024 and beyond with a Paramount+ subscription, who knows which of the series' creative teams would want to include Crusher for a one-off adventure or even a much longer arc involving the mysterious Travelers?
Still, the simple fact is that Wil Wheaton is just one of many franchise alums waiting for the chance to reprise their role. Unlike them, however, Wheaton makes regular appearances on The Ready Room, which serves as an aftershow of sorts on Paramount+ for Trek shows that air during the calendar year. Even if he's never extended an offer for future appearances as Crusher, he'll always remain associated with the franchise, even if acting is a bit "traumatic" for him.
While there's no news of any future appearances from his character, those looking for Wil Wheaton on Paramount+ won't have to search for long. Check out some of his best appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and I'd definitely recommend you see his cameo at the end of Picard Season 2.
Mick Joest
