Stephen Fry Wants To Return For Red, White & Royal Blue 2 And As A Fan Of The First Film I Hope It Happens

Stephen Fry is an iconic actor on the screen and stage who has played several memorable roles over his multiple decades-long career. It’s not uncommon for someone with his expansive filmography to hold some characters close to their heart, eager to reprise them if given the chance. Few would have guessed that the role he’s dying to reprise is King James in the sequel to Prime Video’s successful book-to-screen adaptation of Red, White, and Royal Blue. However, as a fan of the original movie and Fry’s performance, I can totally see why he’d want to step back into the role, and I hope it actually happens.

Fry recently sat down with Variety to discuss his new dramedy Treasure but also took time out to bring up his desire to appear in Red, White, and Royal Blue 2. The BAFTA-nominated actor had high praise for the film, especially when it came to how it portrayed the healing nature of the queer love story between Prince Henry and First Son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz. When asked if he’ll be returning, Fry said:

Matthe’s become a friend, and he’s told me he’s doing it. I’m hoping that he hasn’t left me out. We need the king. You’ve got to have the king.

The sequel was first announced in May 2024 at a special screening of the original movie. Given this, it’s safe to assume that it’s still in the early stages of development. However, we do know that the sequel has confirmed that several of the original cast members will be reprising their roles — including including Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Based on Fry’s interview, it seems he has yet to get that call.

More On Red, White and Royal Blue (Image credit: Amazon) 8 Differences Between The Red, White and Royal Blue Book And The Movie

While Fry’s King James isn’t a main character in the first film, his performance won over the hearts of fans like myself, in part because it was ironic to see an openly gay actor play a homophobic king. He also serves as an antagonist for Prince Henry (Galitzine), metaphorically and literally looming over him as the young monarch tries to keep his princely duties separate from his sexuality. In the emotional climax of the movie, King James asks Henry to lie about his relationship with Alex to save face with the whole of England. An ask Henry ultimately turns down.

With Prince Henry and Alex confirmed to be publicly together by the end of the first movie, it makes sense to have Fry reprise his role as King James for the sequel. Certainly, the movie will need some outsider tension now that the will-they, won’t-they part of their relationship has ended. And who better than King James to give the boys a hard time?

On the other hand, Red, White and Royal Blue has always been about dreaming up a better world for queer characters. With that in mind, it would be interesting to see Fry reprise the role and learn to be an accepting King who becomes a champion for LGBTQ+ rights. Regardless of which direction they take, Red, White and Royal Blue 2 won’t be the same without at least a brief cameo from Fry.

It’ll be a while before fans can watch the sequel being co-written by López and the author of the book, Casey McQuiston, on one of the best streaming services. Thankfully, the original movie, Red, White and Royal Blue is available to stream with an active Prime Video subscription.