Red, White & Royal Blue 2: What We Know So Far About The Sequel

Alex and Henry’s story isn’t over! Amazon MGM Studios has announced that a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is happening.

I think most of us would agree that the book is almost always better than the movie -- though I doubt that stops us from anticipating every upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. Still, sometimes an adaptation comes along that manages to exist as its own great thing alongside the book on which it’s based, and I think Red, White & Royal Blue falls into that category. Casey McQuiston’s novel, which follows the first son of the U.S. falling for a British prince, is fantastic, but I also love Matthew López’s adaptation, despite some of the changes that were made from the book.

The movie is funny and charming, and the performances from the cast are A+ across the board. So to say that I’m excited that a sequel is coming is an understatement. Let’s get into what we know about it so far.

Sadly, there is no release date set for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 just yet. Plans for the sequel were only just announced in May 2024 during a screening event for the 2023 movie. Amazon MGM Studios also released an announcement poster (above), which teases a “2” candle set between UK and USA flags. And of course, those flags perched atop a very messed up looking cake - a likely nod to Alex and Henry’s hilarious wedding cake incident that awkwardly kicked off their romance in the first book/movie.

The poster asks us if we fancy another slice. Um, I think we do!

How Will We Be Able To Watch Red, White & Royal Blue 2?

The first Red, White & Royal Blue movie was made available streaming for anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in 2023. The closest thing we have to confirmation that the same will be the case when Red, White & Royal Blue 2 arrives is the Prime logo set at the bottom of the announcement poster. That seems like a pretty strong indication that the sequel will be available to watch on one of the best streaming services out there at some point.

Whether or not it will be showing in theaters before it's streaming (or at all) is unknown.

Who's In The Red, White & Royal Blue 2 Cast?

Among the information Amazon MGM Studios released about Red, White & Royal Blue 2 was confirmation that Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine will reprise their roles as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, respectively.

No additional cast information has been confirmed at this point.

Undoubtedly, the rest of the returning cast members will likely depend on a combination of the story that’s planned (and which characters factor into it), and of course, the availability of the actors.

Some of the actors who appeared in the first movie are:

Clifton Collins Jr, who played Oscar Diaz

Sarah Shahi, who played Zahra

Bridget Benstead, who played Princess Martha

Thomas Flynn, who played Prince Philip

Rachel Hilson, who played Nora

Uma Thurman, who played Ellen Claremont

But, as I said, their names aren’t listed among the confirmed cast (yet), just the two leads, so we’ll have to wait and see. Beyond who might be returning from the first movie, it'll also be exciting to see if any new cast members are joining for the sequel.

What Is The Title Of the Sequel?

While Amazon teases the “2” on the announcement poster, the actual title of the movie is yet to be confirmed. And if you were thinking that they might just go with a rhyming title of Red, White & Royal 2, think again. When Casey McQuiston shared a post on their Instagram about the screening event on July 9th, their caption was “red white & royal 2 (this is not the title)”.

Ok, but what about Red, White & Royal I Do?… Kidding (...mostly).

My speculation aside, I guess we’ll continue referring to it as Red, White & Royal Blue 2 until an official title is announced.

The fact that it’s unclear what the movie will be titled brings us to the next topic, which is that there isn’t actually a sequel book for Red, White & Royal Blue to base this movie on…

What Will Red White & Royal Blue 2 Be About?

At this point plot details have not been revealed about the new movie.

Red, White & Royal Blue is a stand-alone romantic comedy novel, which was published in 2019. Casey McQuiston has not published a sequel for it, so we know absolutely nothing about what this new movie will be about, beyond the return of Alex and Henry.

(Spoiler alert if you haven’t read/seen the Red, White & Royal Blue book/movie)

In 2022, a Collectors Edition of Red, White & Royal Blue was published, which includes a bonus chapter at the end that’s told from Henry’s POV and gives us glimpses into the happily-ever-after of Alex and Henry in the years that follow the events of the book. This includes Alex and Henry living separately and then together in Brooklyn as they pursue their life and career goals. Whether or not any of the specifics mentioned in that bonus chapter factor into the planned story for the sequel is unclear. It’s entirely possible that the new movie will pick up not long after the events of the first film and go in its own direction.

Other Things We Know

That brings us to who’s writing Red, White & Royal Blue 2. While there isn’t a sequel book to base the screenplay on this time around, author Casey McQuiston will be co-writing the film’s script alongside Matthew López. So, it sounds like the sequel’s story is in very good hands.

With Red, White & Royal Blue 2 only just announced as being in development, there’s a lot we still don’t know, like when production will start, who else will star in the film and — of course — what’s in store for Alex and Henry in the next chapter of their story. But, we’ll be keeping our eyes open and our appetites primed for wedding cake and Cornetto ice cream cones* while we wait.

*It feels greedy to start making requests so soon after the announcement of a sequel I can't believe is actually happening, but since I love the deleted scene Amazon released showing Henry and Alex not-quite-bonding over Cornettos -- a book-inspired moment -- I do kind of hope the ice cream makes it into the sequel this time!

