After Stranger Things Season 4 Made Kate Bush Song A Chart-Topper Again, The Singer Responded

Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1.

Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1 has not been short of hardcore horror . We see new characters face gruesome deaths by this season’s terrifying new villain, Vecna, who targets the citizens of Hawkins who have gone through trauma. Max was this close to joining the list of Stranger Things character deaths (so far) after being targeted by Vecna, but was able to free herself of his curse when her friends played her favorite song, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” This ‘80s chart-topper has become a chart-topper yet again for a new generation of fans and Kate Bush, herself, has something to say about that.

“Running Up That Hill” was the most successful song of Kate Bush’s ‘80s tracks, reaching the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and eventually peaking at number three on the UK Singles Chart. But, that was in the ‘80s. Today, it has been given new life and is number one on iTunes in the US and the UK, as well as reaching number eight on the Official Singles Chart. The English singer-songwriter has responded, on her official website , to the exciting good news:

You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.

We can thank Stranger Things’ new season for introducing a new generation to this ‘80s hit single as well as an even more impressive Max, one of the first volume’s standout characters . I never would have guessed I'd be impressed with her character this season, as the previous seasons showed her as just part of the group, being Lucas’ girlfriend, or being Eleven’s shopping partner. This season gave her more of an emotional role where we could see Sadie Sink’s full acting range.

One of the moments we cannot forget from Season 3 was Max watching her brother sacrifice himself to save everyone from the Mind Flayer. She broke up with Lucas, separated herself from her friends, and spent the first part of Volume 1 being alone, making her an easy target for Vecna. Luckily, the power of Kate Bush saved her from suffering the same fate as Chrissy, Fred, and Patrick. "Running Up That Hill" gave the scene the rushing intensity and suspense audiences needed as we crossed our fingers for Max to escape Vecna. The crew did a great job giving this song an epic spin, with an orchestral version playing during the end credits.

Other than Kate Bush breaking records, the fourth season of Stranger Things, of course, was breaking records its first weekend out . It was considered the most-watched English-language TV series during its first week of release with 286,790,000 hours of viewing during the first three days of release. Critics were also impressed with Stranger Things Season 4 for its iconic new characters and blending of coming-of-age storylines with battling monsters.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to get our major questions answered in Volume 2, as it comes out in less than a month. One of these questions would be if Max is completely free from Vecna’s curse. And, if she’s not free, will Kate Bush’s chart-topper be enough to save her again? Does Eleven have a favorite song if Vecna were to go after her? And here’s a question I have for all of you - what song would free you from Vecna’s curse?