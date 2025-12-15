Ray J Opens Up About Hitchhiking Following His Thanksgiving Day Arrest: ‘Things Got Bad For Me’

Ray J has reportedly been going through a rough time as of late. Just weeks ago, the 44-year-old singer/songwriter was arrested on November 27, Thanksgiving Day, due to an incident that allegedly saw him pulling a gun on his wife. At this point, the music industry veteran – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. – is no longer in police custody. However, it now seems Norwood has no home, as he recently posted a video in which he said he’d begun hitchhiking and was seeking assistance from someone.

A Social Media Video Shows Ray J Talking About Hitchhiking

The “One Wish” singer, who’s the younger brother of singer Brandy, shared the update in a video posted to Instagram and, at the time, he said he was in Tampa and trying to make his way back to Los Angeles. What Ray J said, early on, was that his experiences would apparently be incorporated into a new show about hitchhiking celebrities. From there, the father of two provided details on how he was doing as he sought to find a place to stay:

I’m doing a new show, it’s called Celebrity Hitchhiker. I’m hitchhiking right now to try to get a place to stay tonight. Hopefully, I can meet a new family, and they can take me in and teach me about their rules and their goals in life and then send me on my way to the next destination. I’m in Tampa, Florida, and I’m trying to get back to LA. And I’m [doing] my own research, where I’m scouting — I’m just trying to understand if this show is good so I’m hitchhiking right now.

Norwood – known for his sex tape with Kim Kardashian – said he was filming himself for what would be the show’s pilot. Although he’s reportedly capturing his exploits for TV, Ray J also said that his situation was “real” and that he was trying to get back to California by December 22. In the caption of the post, he said his intention was to get back to LA to spend time with his family during the holidays. He also mentioned in the caption that recently, “things got bad for [him].” In the video itself, the music artist also said this:

It’s real, and I’m by myself. As you can see, nobody’s with me. So, if you see somebody in a tan sweatsuit with his thumb out and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers beanie, you know it’s me, and I’m just trying to get to the next destination. But I need a place to stay. I need food, and I need shelter. It’s a lot of shit that’s happened, and I just want to get back home and see my kids.

From there, Norwood shared some additional thoughts, including his desire to make the show as "authentic" as possible. See the full video below:

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj) A photo posted by on

As of this writing, no production company or other entertainment-based entity has verified the development of Celebrity Hitchhiker. Members of Ray J’s family also have not spoken out, as of yet, on his current status.

Ray J Was Arrested Weeks Ago Due To An Alleged Domestic Situation

More on Ray J (Image credit: Knockout Entertainment/Hulu) Kim Kardashian’s Legal Team Fired Back After Ray J Claimed Family Is Under Federal Investigation

Norwood was taken into custody following a dispute that was livestreamed on Instagram. According to Us Weekly, the “Sexy Can I” performer took to the platform and vented about what he called “the worst Thanksgiving in the fucking world.” Ray J also claimed someone was trying to take his children, Melody Love Norwood (7) and Epik Ray Norwood (5). Later in the stream, Norwood was shown pulling a gun on his spouse, Princess Love. In the heat of the moment, Norwood accused Love of driving drunk, and she referred to him as a “woman abuser.” Ray J was later released from custody on that same day and, as of right now, he hasn’t directly addressed the livestream.

The past few years have seen Ray J make headlines for multiple reasons. Most notably, he’s been vocal about the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of fellow music industry veteran Sean “Diddy” Combs, and he eventually came into conflict with Diddy’s sons. Later on, Ray J expressed support for Combs, declaring that he should be freed. On a separate note, Norwood has also been in a legal battle with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, as he filed a lawsuit related to their sex tape, which Kris Jenner’s lawyer called a “distraction.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As that legal drama plays out, it would seem that Ray J is set on participating in this reported hitchhiker show. When it comes to whether or not he’ll find the assistance he seeks, that remains to be seen.