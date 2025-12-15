Kim Kardashian Nodded Back At Dropping Her Diamond Earring In The Ocean In Fortnight, And Two Other Iconic Moments

Kim Kardashian has been responsible for some of the most epic moments in reality TV history, and now a few of those can be enjoyed on Fortnite. The Kardashians star has collaborated with the popular online game to create a fully customizable skin, with her character’s features calling back to the time she dropped her diamond earring in the ocean and two other unforgettable scenes.

I admit I’m not the most well-versed Fortnite fan, but even I can appreciate how good this new Kim Kardashian skin looks. Especially being a longtime fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, I love the nods to some of her most viral moments, and Kim made it easy for fans to see which scenes from her reality show inspired what you see in the game, sharing to Instagram:

First off, they really nailed her character’s look, including her two outfits — one latex bodysuit that I can totally see being sold by SKIMS and then a simple top with pants. Players can change her hair color, and other accessories including sunglasses, a fur coat and those darn swim gloves are available.

“Epic” is definitely an appropriate description for Kim Kardashian’s emotes — Diamond Drop and Slurp the Internet. In a nod to the time she dropped her $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean, Fortnite captured her signature ugly-cry face. The only thing missing is Kourtney Kardashian in the background shouting, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Slurp the Internet, meanwhile, refers to the time she balanced a drink on her rear. As for why she chose these moments, Kim Kardashian told Elle:

Slurp the Internet is a take on the ‘Break the Internet’ PAPER Magazine shoot that I did with the champagne glass on my butt. [For the game], we did it on the foot, because it fit better and looked better. Then, I dropped my diamond earring in the ocean years ago on vacation and got pretty brutalized over that. So, we thought it would just be a really funny emote.

Her weapon of choice in Fortnite is also a callback to a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode from 2008, in which Kim swung her purse at sister Khloé for slamming a door in her face after an argument over her new Bentley. It maybe wasn’t the reality star’s finest moment, but she sounds pretty proud of it now, saying:

Yeah, one of my weapons is a purse, like the purse I hit Khloé with. It’s the same movement that I hit her with. That’s a pretty funny one that you’ll see.

I love that Kim Kardashian had a sense of humor about how to make her Fortnite skin iconic. She has said that any time she’s near water, “people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean,” which she said gets “old,” so it’s actually pretty cool that she’s allowing that scene to live on in video game format.

Whether Fortnite is your thing or not, you can continue to keep up with Kim and her family, with new episodes of The Kardashians streaming each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.