Yes, Jamie Campbell Bower Kept One Of Vecna's Hands (But I'm Loving The Sweet Stranger Things Prop Sadie Sink Took More)

Sci-fi horror fans with a Netflix subscription have been waiting for a long time for something very important, but the time is nearly nigh for it to commence, and that is the 2025 TV schedule debut of Stranger Things Season 5. Viewers already have a lot of mixed feelings about the final season, especially since series creators Matt and Ross Duffer fully expect audiences to cry during the two-hour finale. However, there is still a lot of excitement surrounding the last set of episodes, particularly from the cast, and now that stars like Jamie Campbell Bower and Sadie Sink have revealed some souvenirs they took from the set, I honestly think Sink got the best one.

What Did Jamie Campbell Bower And Sadie Sink Say About The Stranger Things Set Souvenirs They Took?

The fifth season of Stranger Things will deliver the absolute end to the Hawkins crew’s story for Eleven, Max, Lucas, Dustin, Mike, Will and all of their friends and family. Obviously, this is a major deal, and stars like Finn Wolfhard have really been hyping up the finale (which will actually run in theaters for a short time) while also looking back on their time working on the hit that made them famous.

It was recently that several members of the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, sat down to do a rewatch of some important moments from the series to reflect on filming one of the most bingeable Netflix shows. As Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell Bower watched scenes with Max and the ever evil Vecna (who’ll have a massive moment with Will in Season 5) in a clip that was posted to Instagram, they got into a conversation about taking things from set after Sink asked if Campbell Bower ever misses wearing his creepy Vecna hand. He responded:

I do. I have one, but it doesn’t have the mechanism in it, so it just kind of flops around. I put it on; show people when they come over.

Alright, that is a slightly wild souvenir to take, right? No matter where he keeps it in his house, there’s just a weird, bony, burnt up claw hand lurking amongst his dishes, books, towels and various other completely normal household goods. Plus, I actually think that the fact that it’s floppy might be worse.

Sink then made her own admission, and man, is it ever a doozy, particularly when we think about the massive events of Stranger Things Season 4 and everything that Max went through:

I kept the Walkman. Well, I kept one of them, there were several.

WHAT?!?! OK, I know that everyone has started singing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which played an iconic part in Max’s story during the fourth season, but prepare yourselves, because it gets even better. Her co-star inquired about whether or not the music player actually worked and (GASP!) if she had the tape in it, and she said:

Yeah. So, I would listen to it. Sometimes, if it was a long day [the tape] would be like whhirrrr. But, yeah, it worked.

Lordy! This has to be one of the reasons that Sink, who was already an amazing member of the cast, was really able to step up her game in Max’s big season. She was listening to her character’s real-world tether song during her downtime on the set, and now has that all important item as what I think is the coolest ST set souvenir to remember her gig on the series.