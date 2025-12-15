Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Christina Chong Shared A Post After Wrapping On The Final Season, And I'm Starting To Get Emotional

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is planned for the 2026 TV schedule, but the cast and crew are all currently hard at work on the final abbreviated season. Slowly but surely, work is wrapping up for some on the cast, and with Christina Chong's latest announcement that she's wrapped, I can't help but feel a bit emotional.

Not long after Anson Mount posted the sweet gift Jess Bush gave the actors after wrapping, Chong is the latest to post about the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. She shared a photo of her trailer and confirmed she's closed the door on La'an's time on the Paramount+ series, quite literally. Take a look:

A post shared by Christina Chong ❤️💫🖖🏼 (@christinachongx) A photo posted by on

It's not a long or an especially heartfelt post, but to this Star Trek fan, it's a reminder that our time with one of the best characters in Strange New Worlds is regrettably finite. On the one hand, we still have so much to watch with our Paramount+ subscription in the coming years, but on the other hand, I'm still upset this series had to end so soon.

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image credit: Paramount+) Star Trek's Rebecca Romijn Revealed The Alternative Plan For Strange New Worlds' Final Season, And I Have Mixed Feelings About This

It's a shame the days of Star Trek series producing 100+ episodes are long gone, because I would've loved to see a lot more adventures and situations tackled by the Strange New Worlds characters At the same time, I guess it's nice that Paramount+ was willing to let the showrunners close out the series with a final season, even if it's not a complete 10-episode order.

As far as what fans should expect from the final season, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman revealed he hoped the series finale would be something close to James T. Kirk's first day as captain on the Enterprise. Ultimately, both Goldsman and co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers have expressed interest in a follow-up series to further bridge the gap in the TOS crew's first years working together. Still, we haven't gotten official word from Paramount that it will happen.

Before we see the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4 is expected in 2026. Both showrunners confirmed that the upcoming season would have a more serious tone than Season 3, which both confessed was impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes that occurred during its production. Of course, they also teased Season 4 will have an episode with the Bridge Crew as puppets, so the audience will decide if Season 4 raises the bar in terms of seriousness.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Paramount+ is the home of Star Trek on streaming. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for Season 4 in 2026, but we're still waiting on an official release date for the Paramount+ series. In the meantime, I'm psyched for the premiere of Starfleet Academy on January 15th, and hoping for some solid updates on upcoming Trek movies in the new year!