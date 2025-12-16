Chris Hemsworth Talks His 'Absolute Obsession' With Getting Successful In Hollywood (And How That Led To Anxiety)
Chris Hemsworth's drive to be successful worked, but not without consequences.
Chris Hemsworth has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He’s achieved a dream that a lot of people strive to accomplish. The actor credits a single-minded drive for helping him to achieve his success, though he also admits that the same drive caused him some problems.
Hemsworth recently appeared on the Jay Shetty podcast for an in-depth discussion of his career. The Thor actor, who will return to the role again in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, admitted that his career has caused him significant anxiety at different points. It all started because he says his initial decision to go into acting became a personal obsession. Hemsworth said…
To a certain extent, Hemsworth says the obsessive nature of his drive to become an actor was beneficial, if only because he didn’t really stop to consider how difficult becoming successful would actually be. At the same time, he says that to achieve that kind of success, a certain amount of “madness” is essentially necessary. He continued…
Hollywood is certainly a highly competitive world. Countless people would like to achieve success, but only so many people can. Even outside of the big movie stars, the actors who are simply able to make a living as actors without having to supplement their income is quite small compared to those who try to do it. It certainly requires a certain dedication that not everybody is going to have.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Chris Hemsworth's tenure as Thor. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
However, Hemsworth says this obsession caused its own problems, as he found himself afraid that any slight misstep could ultimately be the move that cost him the career he wanted. This ultimately caused significant anxiety problems that he still deals with, something his Avengers co-stars have also had to deal with. The actor said…
While this drive certainly helped Chris Hemsworth, it also led to anxiety. He says that when he was cast on long-running soap opera Home and Away, a launch pad for many Australian stars, it was wonderful for a while... until he started to dwell on every perceived mistake he was making, to the point that it was all he was thinking about.
In the end, Hemsworth says he had to do a “dance” that would see him caring deeply in his preparation for the work, while then being able to let go of it after it was done. It’s still something that he says he works to deal with, but clearly, it was a solution for him, as he ultimately achieved exactly the success he wanted.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.