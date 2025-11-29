Netflix's Top-Ranked Show To End November Is No Surprise, But Claire Danes Is Unexpectedly Crushing In The Top 10

The end of November is nigh, with December still bringing a last slate of shows to the small screen in the 2025 TV schedule. Netflix's Top 10 is mostly unsurprising with just a couple of days left in the month, with the recently-released Stranger Things going strong at #1, plus a pair of holiday shows indicating that post-Thanksgiving streamers with a Netflix subscription are ready to get merry and bright. I was much more surprised to see that Claire Danes is getting a surge in popularity with multiple projects, so the actress is definitely ending the month strong.

Coming off of a hiatus of more than three years and a whole lot of hype ahead of its release, I would have been shocked if Stranger Things Season 5's first volume wasn't #1 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on the last Friday of the month, just days after the premiere. There are some interesting elements of the list, however, with The Beast in Me #4 after releasing with Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys back on November 13.

While it's certainly not precedented for a show to stay on the list for a couple of weeks after release, Homeland is currently at #10. The Showtime drama was certainly acclaimed in its time, but that time was between 2011 - 2020. As excellent an actress as Claire Danes is, I didn't expect to see Homeland on the list. Danes is having a bit of a renaissance on Netflix's 2025 release schedule.

With The Beast in Me only running for eight episodes, I have to imagine that many viewers were in the mood to see more of the actress, and nearly 100 episodes of her Emmy-winning lead role in the Homeland cast over eight seasons would definitely deliver. The new show securing a spot on Netflix's Top 10 at the end of November isn't a shock; the show that ended more than five years ago having a slot is more unexpected. Take a look at the rest of the shows on the list:

Stranger Things Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Missing: Dead or Alive The Beast in Me Is It Cake? Holiday Mark Rober's CrunchLabs Man on the Inside Absentia The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Homeland

Who knows? Maybe if Matthew Rhys' The Americans (for which he also won an Emmy) was available on Netflix rather than just via a Hulu subscription, his performance in The Beast in Me opposite Danes might also have elevated the FX series to the Top 10. Stranger Things fans may want to keep an eye on the Top 10 if they already binged their way through the four episodes of Volume 1.

The holiday-timed release schedule for Season 5 means that viewers will have to wait until Christmas Day for Stranger Things' Volume 2. Why not check out some of the other hit titles in the meantime? We surely can't spend all of the weeks theorizing about Will Byers. There's no sign that either The Beast in Me or Homeland is leaving the streamer any time soon, so you can check them out at your leisure on Netflix in December if you don't manage it by the end of November.