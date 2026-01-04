Stranger Things Fans Thought The Body Count Would Be High In The Finale. Gaten Matarazzo Made A Great Point After The Episode Dropped
Death is a part of the show, but...
Major spoilers for the final episode of Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” lie ahead.
Ahead of the Stranger Things series finale, fans have a considerable amount of theories, to say the least. What seemed to weigh on viewers’ minds most was the prospect of more than a few major characters being killed off. Ultimately, while there were some casualties, the death count wasn’t nearly as high as some imagined it would be. Since the episode premiered, cast member Gaten Matarazzo has spoken about those kill-related expectations, and he brought up a good point in the process.
Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson was just one of many major ST characters who was seemingly on the chopping block. However, Dustin survived and, in the show’s epilogue, he was revealed to be the valedictorian of Hawkins High’s graduating class of 1989. Matarazzo – who once even theorized about how Dustin could die – was more than aware of fans’ death speculations going into the finale. While speaking with Variety, the actor weighed in on those assertions and explained why countless deaths wouldn’t have felt appropriate:
Honestly, I was expecting a number of major players to die during the Hawkins crew’s final battle with the maniacal Vecna as well as the Mind Flayer. Of course, the writers of the show also killed off characters in some tragic ways throughout its run. (There are those who are still reeling from Bob Newby and Eddie Munson’s deaths.) Still, as Matarazzo points out, this isn’t a show about bloodshed. It’s a series about how people push forward in the face of extraordinary odds, and Matarazzo doubled down on that belief:
With all of this said, there were still some deaths, which were set up during Stranger Things’ penultimate episode. The illusion-conjuring Kali was killed by soldiers, and that was a fate she relished, given she wanted to prevent the government from using her blood to prevent other super-powered youths. Eleven also seemingly sacrificed herself for that same purpose, though her fate is left a bit more ambiguous than Kali’s.
Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer also spoke with CinemaBlend about the surprising death count, explaining that they aimed to drown out the “noise” from fans and write what felt true to them and ST. The series finale may not have pleased everyone, but it could be argued that the Duffers stuck to their guns and stayed true to the theme of perseverance brought up by Gaten Matarazzo.
Fans can now stream Stranger Things in its entirety using a Netflix subscription. Also, check out the 2026 TV schedule to get a sense of the new and returning shows headed to the small screen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.