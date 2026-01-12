‘Yeah, That’s Perfect.’: Natalia Dyer Absolutely Pushed For One Thing As Stranger Things Was Wrapping
Nancy Wheeler forever.
Spoilers ahead for the Stranger Things series finale.
Since its debut, Stranger Things has been one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to the fifth and final season of the show, including its epic series finale. Actress Natalia Dyer revealed one twist related to her character Nancy Wheeler that she fought for, and I've got to say I totally agree with her.
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things ended on New Year's, showing the final battle against Vecna as well as an extensive epilogue about what happened to our beloved characters. In it we learn that Nancy dropped out of college in favor of a job, with Dyer speaking to Deadline about why she fought for that narrative choice. In her words:
Honestly, this does track. While Nancy was introduced as a straight-A student, she ended up spending years fighting the evil forces of The Upside Down. She was The Party's main marksman, and put herself in danger time and time again while trying to get revenge for Barb's death. So the idea of her putting down her weapon and going back to being a cheery co-ed at Emerson College felt dishonest to her larger journey on the series.
It's sweet hearing how The Duffer Brothers consulted with the cast of Stranger Things about their character's ending, especially considering just how long they spent playing those roles. Nancy dropping out of school and going straight into the workforce was something that felt right for Dyer, as she went on:
She's not wrong. Nancy went through a ton of trauma throughout Stranger Things, including a bunch of near-death experiences and losing her best friend. This has made her an adult from a young age, one that might be frustrated going back to a "normal" life in college. Natalia Dyer knows this character better than anyone, so she had strong feelings about how her journey should end.
There was a ton of pressure on The Duffers to stick the landing with Stranger Things' series finale. While some fans took umbrage with creative choices like Eleven's fate, I think that the Stranger Things ended way better than other shows like Dexter, True Blood, and Game of Thrones. And that was largely thanks to how much closure we were given thanks to that long epilogue.
Stranger Things is streaming in its entirety on Netflix, and a documentary about the final season was just released as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for Natalia Dyer and company now that their time in Hawkins has come to an end.
