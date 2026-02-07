I Completely Agree With Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin’s Take On Eleven’s Fate In The Series Finale
He said what he said, and I totally agree.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Whether you’ve seen the Stranger Things series finale or not, I’d guess you’ve heard about the debate surrounding Eleven’s fate. As the 2026 TV schedule has gotten going, one of the biggest moments is still being discussed, as folks try to figure out if Millie Bobby Brown’s character survived or died. Now, Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin has shared his take on it, and I totally agree with him.
Now, while it seems inevitable that Millie Bobby Brown will be talking about Eleven’s fate for the rest of her life, it would seem the rest of the Stranger Things cast can’t escape it either (at least for now). That was proven on an episode of The View, when Caleb McLaughlin was asked what he thought about Eleven while promoting his project on the 2026 movie schedule, GOAT. He was down to get into it, though, as he answered the question with the following:
When that was met with a big audience reaction, one of the hosts asked if he meant “gone to the supermarket.” McLaughlin clarified that he does believe Eleven is dead. Rewording his opinion on the matter slightly, the Lucas actor said:
I also think this. I’m of the opinion that Eleven’s Wicked-like ending is simply a dream Mike concocted to live with the grief of losing her. And I think that’s beautiful. I do think all the kids have chosen to believe that she’s alive, and who knows, maybe she is. However, I don’t see how she could have survived those final moments before she disappeared. So, yes, I think she’s dead, much like the Lucas actor.
Now, while McLaughlin is of the opinion that Millie Bobby Brown’s character is dead, he, like me, does think Lucas believes she’s alive. Speaking a bit more to that mindset as well as the ambiguity of Eleven’s fate, the actor said:
I do love the ambiguity of Stranger Things’ ending, and the optimistic note it concludes on. This fantasy Mike’s created about where Eleven went is tragically beautiful, and I think it helps him and all the kids move on. I also think her sacrifice was necessary, and because of it, the world was saved. It feels a bit odd if she somehow survived all that and then couldn't be with her friends or family.
It would seem that Caleb McLaughlin has a similar mentality, and I love how he explained it all. Yes, both of us believe Eleven is dead. However, the kids don’t, and their choice to believe and continue to support each other allows Stranger Things to end on an optimistic note. So, yes, I love his take on the end.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, if you want to watch the finale with all this in mind, you can stream Stranger Things in its entirety with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.