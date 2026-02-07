I Completely Agree With Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin’s Take On Eleven’s Fate In The Series Finale

Whether you’ve seen the Stranger Things series finale or not, I’d guess you’ve heard about the debate surrounding Eleven’s fate. As the 2026 TV schedule has gotten going, one of the biggest moments is still being discussed, as folks try to figure out if Millie Bobby Brown’s character survived or died. Now, Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin has shared his take on it, and I totally agree with him.

Now, while it seems inevitable that Millie Bobby Brown will be talking about Eleven’s fate for the rest of her life, it would seem the rest of the Stranger Things cast can’t escape it either (at least for now). That was proven on an episode of The View , when Caleb McLaughlin was asked what he thought about Eleven while promoting his project on the 2026 movie schedule , GOAT. He was down to get into it, though, as he answered the question with the following:

I think she’s gone. G-O-N-E.

When that was met with a big audience reaction, one of the hosts asked if he meant “gone to the supermarket.” McLaughlin clarified that he does believe Eleven is dead. Rewording his opinion on the matter slightly, the Lucas actor said:

I think, rest in peace, Eleven.

I also think this. I’m of the opinion that Eleven’s Wicked -like ending is simply a dream Mike concocted to live with the grief of losing her. And I think that’s beautiful. I do think all the kids have chosen to believe that she’s alive, and who knows, maybe she is. However, I don’t see how she could have survived those final moments before she disappeared. So, yes, I think she’s dead, much like the Lucas actor.

Now, while McLaughlin is of the opinion that Millie Bobby Brown’s character is dead, he, like me, does think Lucas believes she’s alive. Speaking a bit more to that mindset as well as the ambiguity of Eleven’s fate, the actor said:

I think what the Duffers wanted to do was leave a level of optimism that the show always had. The kids brought so much to the show, and they’re the heart of the show. And they brought everyone into this fantastical world, and I didn't think [the Duffers] wanted anyone to leave with this… despair. So they gave everybody that like, hope, and I felt that. but, as the actor, I’m like, ‘Nah, she’s gone.’

I do love the ambiguity of Stranger Things’ ending , and the optimistic note it concludes on. This fantasy Mike’s created about where Eleven went is tragically beautiful, and I think it helps him and all the kids move on. I also think her sacrifice was necessary, and because of it, the world was saved. It feels a bit odd if she somehow survived all that and then couldn't be with her friends or family.

It would seem that Caleb McLaughlin has a similar mentality, and I love how he explained it all. Yes, both of us believe Eleven is dead. However, the kids don’t, and their choice to believe and continue to support each other allows Stranger Things to end on an optimistic note. So, yes, I love his take on the end.

